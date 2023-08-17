Joe Cajero takes a final look Tuesday at one of his bronze statues for this year's Indian Market at the home studio he shares with wife Althea Cajero in Placitas. Both have been showing their work at the market for decades.
Joe Cajero paints a small clay bear Tuesday that will be used in one of his singing storyteller boy pieces. Cajero, who studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts, has been creating since he was 7 or 8 years old and first won a prize at the Santa Fe Indian Market in 1987.
Althea Cajero is from a family of artists. Growing up in Santo Domingo Pueblo, also known as Kewa Pueblo, she used stones to polish pots made by her grandmother, she recalled, and watched her mother and father, a full-time silversmith and lapidary, or gemstone jeweler, at work.
But she had never done anything very creative, she said, until she became best friends with the man who would become her husband, Joe Cajero, a bronze and clay sculptor from Jemez Pueblo.
“I would come hang out with Joe and vent about my day, and he’d say, ‘Could you sand this for me while you’re talking?’ Pretty soon, ‘Could you paint this part for me, and I’ll do the rest?’ ” Althea Cajero remembered with a laugh.
After a while, Joe Cajero asked what she would want to do if she were an artist.
Jewelry, she thought.
While working for the Indian Health Service in Albuquerque in 2004, she began attending twice-weekly jewelry classes at the Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque Pueblo.
She later transitioned to working full time as an artist, creating casts with cuttlefish bones and hand-fabricating jewelry with silver, gold and natural stones.
Althea Cajero and her husband work at desks opposite each other in their shared studio nestled in the hills of Placitas — a room lined with paintings, sculptures and materials.
“We’re together all the time,” she said.
They go to several art shows each year, including the Santa Fe Indian Market, where they will present their work Saturday and Sunday at Booth 521 on Old Santa Fe Trail in front of La Fonda on the Plaza.
Joe Cajero has shown his work at the Indian Market for decades, winning awards as far back as 1987, when he took second place for a pen-and-ink drawing. His wife first showed her work at the market in the mid-2000s and has since won a few awards as well.
Joe Cajero, who also came from a family of artists, started creating when he was 7 or 8. Taking after his father, a painter, he first focused on drawing and other two-dimensional work. In his senior year of high school, he received a scholarship to the Institute of American Indian Arts.
“What’s funny is I graduated with a fine arts degree in two-dimensional work, and as soon as I got out, I started working in clay,” following more in the footsteps of his mother, a potter, he said.
He mostly taught himself the medium, making animal and human figures; Koshare, also known as sacred clowns in Pueblo communities; and abstract pieces. After 13 years of working in clay, with mentorship from a friend, Joe Cajero also gained the confidence to cast work into bronze, he said.
Over time, the content of his pieces evolved, too.
“When I graduated from the art institute, I was creating what I call from the mind level: visual Pueblo cultural concepts like storytellers or Koshares,” he said. “Then, I went through some hard times in my life that shifted my creativity to spiritual, contemplative pieces … of how we understand God and creator and spirit and soul.”
Much of his creativity comes from engaging with nature, he said.
That’s evident in how he describes working with patina artists, who develop the color on his bronze sculptures. He creates each original piece from clay, which he called “70% of the work,” then a foundry crew makes a mold of it, pours molten bronze into the mold and adds patinas.
“If it’s a spiritual sculpture,” he said, “I’ll tell the patina artist, ‘Look at rich sunsets. That’s the color of love, of spirit, to me, so those are the colors I want infused on this.’
“For a dragonfly, I’ll say, ‘I want the feeling of water to be conveyed through this piece.’ … Or I’ll say, ‘Have you seen photos from the Hubble telescope? That’s what I want, those blues and purples that you see up against the oranges and reds.’
“They’ll say, ‘Yes, yes!’ ” he said. “Then I step back and might even come home. And when I go pick it up, I think, ‘That’s even better than what I thought it would be.’ ”
Few artists at Indian Market work in bronze because it takes “a lot of discipline to finance,” he said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he temporarily returned to painting because he could not fund bronzes without art shows, which had been canceled.
Not many artists were doing cuttlefish bone casting, either, when Althea Cajero came across the artform in her jewelry classes in the mid-2000s. Cuttlefish bone casting has been around since the 1500s but is considered contemporary because it is not a traditional Native American art, she said.
After watching an instructor at the Poeh Cultural Center teach another woman how to sand, carve and then cast a bracelet using cuttlefish bone, she fell in love with the texture the castings produce, she said.
“I came home and told Joe, I said, ‘Joe, I know what I want to do.’ He said, ‘Oh really?’
“I said, ‘It’s called cuttlefish bone casting. The only thing is, it smells like hair burning, but you’ll get used to it. It’ll be the smell of money,’ ” Althea recalled.
Over 20 years, she has built a client base that looks for her cuttlefish bone castings.
Her first Indian Market was “nerve-wracking, scary,” she said. “I remember the fear of, are people going to like my work? Am I going to sell anything?”
Having worked part time for a while at a gallery in Santa Fe, she was used to selling other people’s work.
“But when it came to my work, I went blank. People came in, nothing would come out of my mouth. Joe would say, ‘Well, tell them how you made it,’ ” she said. “So I got through it, and it’s become a lot easier.”