Joe Cajero takes a final look Tuesday at one of his bronze statues for this year's Indian Market at the home studio he shares with wife Althea Cajero in Placitas. Both have been showing their work at the market for decades.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Althea Cajero is from a family of artists. Growing up in Santo Domingo Pueblo, also known as Kewa Pueblo, she used stones to polish pots made by her grandmother, she recalled, and watched her mother and father, a full-time silversmith and lapidary, or gemstone jeweler, at work.

But she had never done anything very creative, she said, until she became best friends with the man who would become her husband, Joe Cajero, a bronze and clay sculptor from Jemez Pueblo.

“I would come hang out with Joe and vent about my day, and he’d say, ‘Could you sand this for me while you’re talking?’ Pretty soon, ‘Could you paint this part for me, and I’ll do the rest?’ ” Althea Cajero remembered with a laugh.

Althea Cajero cuts a piece of silver into a lightning bolt shape while making a pair of earrings at her home studio workbench Tuesday.
Joe Cajero paints a small clay bear Tuesday that will be used in one of his singing storyteller boy pieces. Cajero, who studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts, has been creating since he was 7 or 8 years old and first won a prize at the Santa Fe Indian Market in 1987.
Joe Cajero puts the final touches on a clay bear.
An assortment of artist Althea Cajero’s jewelry Tuesday. Most of her pieces incorporate a cuttlefish bone pattern.

