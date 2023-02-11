spotlight Feature photo Art+Sol festival kicks off Saturday Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Mike Tiedy of Santa Fe looks over the shoulder of his wife, Kathryn Tiedy, on Saturday while she looks at earrings at Hecho a Mano during the Art+Sol Festival on Canyon Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Heshani Jayatissa and Kenneth Hanselman of Santa Fe walk into Ahmyo River Gallery on Saturday during the Art+Sol Festival on Canyon Road on Saturday. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Elizabeth Tabaka and Pritham Raj of Portland Ore., hold hands as they walk Saturday on their way to Edition One Gallery during the Art+Sol Festival on Canyon Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Freddie Schwartz of Santa Fe plays music for the crowds Saturday at Ahmyo River Wine Garden during the Art+Sol Festival on Canyon Road. Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Folks from all over the country enjoy arts and culture Saturday during the first day of the new Art+Sol festival on Canyon Road. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpen Kitchen in downtown Santa Fe to become Asian restaurantNew Mexico Gas says January sticker shock caused by market forces'There's not a playbook for this': Moriarty High mourns death of three studentsPedestrian identified in Saturday's deadly hit-and-runWalgreens acquires Pharmaca and will close all pharmacies, including Santa FePublic to gain more access to Continental Divide trail in New MexicoSanta Fe animal shelter's Cat resale store burglarized; police say they lack evidenceAffordable housing trumps open space in City Council decision on South Meadows projectAnti-nuclear activist opposes helping Ukraine, encourages peaceIconik Coffee Roasters expanding to former Discount Tire store Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Commentary Webber: NMSU's fall from grace is stunning Building Santa Fe 'Right-to-cure' law should pass this year in N.M. Etiquette Rules! How to survive — and thrive — this Valentine's Day Phill Casaus A loss drove Colón to the depths, but he survived