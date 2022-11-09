Eyes closed, hands clasped in prayer, clothed in the uniform of the U.S. Army, the image of Chaplain Karen Meeker speaks for all military members who want peace and safety.

The inscription under her portrait, painted by New York artist Steve Alpert, says the painting is devoted to "those who pray for a brighter future for all and serve the cause of freedom to make it so."

It may be the perfect coda to describe the 12 portraits, all of women veterans or active personnel, that make up the exhibition Proudly She Served, which opens with a reception at 4:30 p.m. Thursday — just in time for Veterans Day on Friday. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community