Cassie Sanchez stopped at the Walmart store in Edgewood on Sunday night to visit her wife, who recently began working there. She was at a self-checkout station when she heard a man scream, “Fire!”
“I think everybody just thought it was a joke,” Sanchez said. “But I turned and looked in the back, and, sure enough, there’s a fire, and it’s already up toward the roof.”
No one was injured in the blaze, which was ignited around 8 p.m. Sunday, but it grew to what officials called a “large fire” and forced the charred store to shut down indefinitely. Investigators suspect it was a case of arson.
Sanchez, 28, who said she works as a military police officer, went to find her wife, Julie, before running through the store, urging customers to leave. She noticed two Walmart employees trying to extinguish the blaze, which she said had been lit in an aisle with toilet paper and paper towels.
“Those two people deserve all the praise in the world,” Sanchez said. “I think they gave everybody enough time to get out.”
The fire grew quickly, but Sanchez said she didn’t notice the smoke while she was attempting to help others. Once she saw law enforcement inside the store, she left.
It would take local fire departments another four hours before the blaze was completely out, Santa Fe County fire Chief Jackie Lindsey said.
The Santa Fe County Fire Department and other responders arrived at the store, at 66 N.M. 344, after receiving reports multiple fires had been set inside.
The Torrance County, Bernalillo County and city of Albuquerque fire departments aided in the response, and the blaze was put out around midnight, Lindsey said.
“We’re grateful for the support that we received,” she added. “The teams did an amazing job of putting out that fire.”
Edgewood police helped evacuate workers and customers before the fire spread, the agency said in a news release.
The state fire marshal and Edgewood Police Department are jointly investigating the fire, said Jimmy Vigil, a captain with the state marshal’s Fire/Arson Investigations Bureau.
He said the agency is looking into the “intentionally set fire.” No suspects were publicly named Monday, and there have been no arrests.
“The investigation will take time due to the severe damage the fire caused,” Vigil said.
In March 2020, a structural fire occurred at the same Walmart, according to a report by KQRE-TV.
Sanchez said she and her wife moved to Edgewood from California two months ago, and she’s been amazed at how welcoming the community is.
She and her wife will be OK if the store remains shut down for a while, she said, but she is concerned about older members of the community and those who aren’t able to drive to other towns for groceries or prescriptions.
A Walmart representative said in a statement the corporation is uncertain when the Edgewood store will reopen.
“We’re still assessing overall losses, and it’s too soon to estimate how long the store be closed,” the statement said. “We’re also working on available opportunities for store associates while we recover from the damage.”
Vigil said anyone with information related to the fire should contact the state Fire/Arson Investigations Bureau at 505-476-0160, the Edgewood Police Department at 505-428-3710 or Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.
