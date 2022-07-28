A man charged with setting a fire at Las Casa Sena earlier this week concealed his true identity from law enforcement during his arrest, Santa Fe police said Thursday.

According to an amended criminal complaint, the alleged arsonist — whose real name is Oryan Yazzie — had a Social Security card belonging to Joseph Duran in his possession when he was accused of breaking into the complex and setting fire to La Casa Sena's storage room.

Yazzie is now awaiting trial in First District Court, where state prosecutors filed a motion for pretrial detention Thursday. He is facing a new concealing identity charge in addition to previous charges of arson, burglary and criminal damage to property.

Popular in the Community