It’s been nine years since filigree jeweler Racheal Roybal-Montoya last saw a woman win Best of Show at Santa Fe’s Traditional Spanish Market.
So when she found out she won this year’s first-place prize, the news was that much sweeter.
“It’s a big deal … no matter where you are at, men are always in the spotlight,” she said. “To be able to turn it towards us women — it’s empowering.”
Roybal-Montoya’s filigree necklace, Santa Cruz, will be showcased this weekend at the 68th annual event — alongside artwork from more than 200 New Mexico and Colorado artists.
To win Best of Show is not only a personal honor, Roybal-Montoya said, but also a way to inspire future generations of women — including her 9-year-old daughter Natalia Montoya — to carry the ancient art form forward.
“It’s important to preserve those traditions that our ancestors brought. … Otherwise you see people just floating without roots,” said Roybal-Montoya, born and raised in Pojoaque and now a resident of Arroyo Seco. “It’s keeping those traditions, that spirit alive.”
Roybal-Montoya, 39, said she’s been making jewelry for the past 18 years.
After enrolling in a variety of jewelry classes at Santa Fe Community College in the early 2000s, her interest was piqued in filigree — a technique that uses thin-gauge silver or gold to create intricate lattice-like designs, nicknamed “Spanish lace.” After having no luck finding a filigree instructor, she said she started reading books, doing online research and collecting antique filigree to learn the craft independently at the age of 24.
Although she only knows of one distant relative who did filigree, she said she believes “I have it in my blood.”
In 2010, Roybal-Montoya said she entered her first Spanish Market. Over the years, she has won numerous awards at the event, including first place in the 2017 precious metals category. She also won first place in the collaboration category last year, when she co-created a pendant with a jewelry box alongside retablo painter Andrew Montoya.
This year, Roybal-Montoya submitted two pieces to the market’s precious metals category: Santa Cruz and Flor de las Flores.
Santa Cruz — a sterling silver necklace linked together with mini spheres, featuring a large holy cross pendant in the center, inlaid with a piece of Egyptian turquoise — serves as a symbol for the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz, near Española. That’s where Roybal-Montoya and her husband Jim Montoya married in 2002.
The piece is being sold for $5,000, she said.
“When I work on the pieces, I feel a lot,” Roybal-Montoya said. “I have family on my mind, life on my mind.”
Loved ones attest that Roybal-Montoya’s jewelry is a passion of hers. “She puts a lot of her heart into every piece,” Jim Montoya said.
“When I held [Santa Cruz], it felt really good. It has emotion,” he added. “She makes [her jewelry] come to life. They have a voice of their own.”
Santa Cruz took at least one year of brainstorming before she actually started the work. It took at least a month of work — after she got home from a full-time job as a business research specialist for Wildflower International — to complete the piece, she said.
Winning Best of Show, she said, came as a total shock.
“I was like, ‘You’re joking, right?’ ” she said with a laugh, noting the last woman to win a Best of Show was Julia Gomez in 2010, who created a complex embroidery piece. “As an artist, you always hope your work gets recognized, but when it happens … it’s just amazing.”
Roybal-Montoya said this weekend she will revel in the opportunity to spend time with her “extended family of artist friends,” as well as her mom, Paula Roybal, and aunt, Yvonne Ebelacker — both of whom also participate at the market in the weaving category.
Roybal-Montoya said she looks forward to “just taking a deep breath” when the market concludes and continuing to teach her daughter various jewelry forms.
Next year, Natalia Montoya said she plans to compete in the market’s youth category for jewelry, and eventually follow in her mom’s footsteps.
“I’ve always tried to do stuff like her,” Natalia said.
Adult award winners
Grand Prize: Best of Show
Artist: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Española
Title: Santa Cruz
Art Form: Precious Metals
Masters Award for Lifetime Achievement
Artist: Rita Padilla Haufmann, Tesuque
Art Form: Weaving
Altar Screens
Artist Name: Lorrie Garcia , Peñasco
Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas
Bultos en Nicho
First Place: Frankie Nazario Lucero, Santa Fe
Title: St. Veronica in Nicho
Second Place: Nicolas Otero, Los Lunas
Title: Nuestra Senora Virgin Maria
Honorable Mention: Charles M. Carrillo, Santa Fe
Title: Santo Niño de la Manzana
Colcha
Maria Hesch Memorial Award for Colcha Embroidery
First Place: Irene Brandtner de Martinez, Santa Fe
Title: Embroidered Notebook Cover with 25 motifs
Second Place: Annette Gutierrez-Turk, Albuquerque
Title: Flor Primavera
Honorable Mention: Julia R. Gomez, Santa Fe
Title: Adan Nombrando los Animales en Nuevo Mexico
Furniture
Leonora Paloheimo Award for Excellence in Traditional Furniture
First Place: Randy Trujillo, Rio Rancho
Title: Trasterito del sol
Second Place: Andrew C. Garcia, Cuba, N.M.
Title of piece: Peñasco Trastero
Honorable Mention: Richard Prudencio, Cuba, N.M.
Title: Alacena de Angelito
Gesso Relief
Artist: José Armijo From: Santa Cruz
Title of piece: Tres Etapas de Cristo
Large Retablo Award
First Place: James M. Cordova, Boulder, Colo.
Title: Cruz de la revuelta de 1680
Second Place: James M. Cordova, Boulder, Colo.
Title of piece: Santa Clara de Asis
Honorable Mention: Arlene Cisneros Sena, Santa Fe
Title: Trabajando en la Cosecha de Almas
Multi-Category Award
Artist: Martha Varoz Ewing, Santa Fe
Title: Reflections of Light Art Forms: Mixed Media
Painted Bultos Award
First Place: Andrew Montoya, Rio Rancho
Title: Nuestro Señor de Guadalupe
Second Place: Felix A Lopez, Española
Title: Cruz de Viernes Santo
Honorable Mention
Artist: Mark Garcia, Albuquerque
Title: St. Kateri Tekcakuitha
Pottery Award
Artist: Alfred Blea, Medanales
Title: Jarra de Aqua
Precious Metals
First Place: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Española
Title: Santa Cruz
Second Place: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Espanola
Title: Flor de las Flores
Honorable Mention
Artist: Gloria Vigil, Santa Fe
Title: La Mariposa y sus hijos
Rafael Aragon Award —For retablos that embrace the style of the 19th century tradition of retablo painting in New Mexico
First Place: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco
Title: Jesús Nazareno: Estilo de Aragon
Second Place: Ellen Chávez de Leitner, Chimayo
Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas
Honorable Mention: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco
Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas
Revival Arts
First Place: Lillian Padilla Autio, Santa Fe
Title: Abuela’s Santita
Art Form: Copper Engraving
Second Place: Frank Zamora, Commerce City, Colo.
Title: N.S. de Guadalupe!
Art Form: Hide Painting
Honorable Mention: Lillian Padilla Autio, Santa Fe
Title: Sacred Heart
Art Form: Copper Engraving
Small Retablo Award
First Place: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco
Title: Jesús Nazareno: Estilo de Aragon
Second Place: Ruben M. Gallegos, Albuquerque
Title: Natividad
Honorable Mention
Artist: Marie Antoinette Luna, Los Lunas
Title of piece: Cruz de Fe
Tinwork
El Rancho de las Golondrinas Award for Excellence in Traditional Tinwork
First Place: Nicolas Madrid, Española
Title: Federal Mesilla Mirror
Second Place: Nicolas Madrid, Española
Title: Mesilla Mirror
Honorable Mention: Cristina Hernandez Feldewert, Santa Fe
Title: Entry Mirror
Leo Salazar Award for Unpainted Bultos
First Place: Luis E. Barela
From: Ranchos De Taos
Title: Sacrament of Marriage
Second Place: Frank A. Salazar, Taos
Title: The Passion
Honorable Mention: Luis E. Barela, Ranchos De Taos
Title: Multiple Theme Bulto
Weaving Award for Excellence in Rio Grande Weaving
First Place: Norma Medina, Medanales
Title: Blue Dazzler
Second Place: Rita Padilla Haufmann, Tesuque
Title: Vamos Caminando
Honorable Mention: Don Leon Sandoval, Rio Rancho
Title: Eye Candy
Jake O. Trujillo Award for Excellence in Weaving
Artist: Lisa Trujillo, Chimayo
Title: Nocha de Moki
Painted Relief
Artist: Jean Anaya Moya, Galisteo
Title: El que Respeta y Adora La Creación San Francisco de Assisi
Unpainted Relief
Artist: Ronald J. Martinez, Santa Cruz
Title: Sacred Heart of Jesus
Woodcarving
Artist: Carlos Santistevan, Denver
Title: Batalla de San Jorge
Straw Applique
Paula and Eliseo Rodriguez Memorial Award
First Place: Martha Varoz Ewing, Santa Fe
Title: Velita de Paz
Second Place: Mel Rivera, Santa Fe
Title: Jesus
Honorable Mention: Bernadette M. Rodriguez, Rio Rancho
Title: La Generosidad del Señor
Special Awards
Alan and Ann Vedder Award for proficiency in the use of traditional materials and techniques
Artist: Jimmy E. Trujillo, Albuquerque
Title: Cruz de Santiago
Art Form: Straw Applique
Archbishop’s Award for art that portrays a religious theme in a traditional NM style
Artist: Joseph Ascensión López
From: Española
Title: Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe
Art Form: Painted Reliefs
Artists’ Collaboration Award for the best collaborative work by two or more artists
Artist: Onofre E. Lucero, Albuquerque; Felipe Rivera, Santa Fe
Title: San Rafael
Art Forms: Painted Bulto/Precious Metals
Bienvenidos Award
Artist: Lynn Fresquez, Denver
Title: The Stations of the Cross
Boeckman Honorary Award for New Direction for non-traditional design and unusual vision using traditional materials and techniques
Artist: Andrew Montoya, Rio Rancho
Title: San José El Santo Padre
Art Form: Painted Bulto
Jose Dolores Lopez Memorial Award for unpainted hand-carved works in the “Cordova style”
Artist Name: Tom Lopez y Serrano, Rio Rancho
Title: Faith, Hope, Love
Art Form: Woodcarving
E. Boyd Memorial Award for originality and expressive design
Artist: Felix A. Lopez
From: Española
Title: Cruz de Viernes Santo
Art Form: Painted Bulto
Hispanic Heritage Award for in-depth research
Artist: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco
Title of Piece: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas
Art Form: Altar Screen Retablo
Innovation Within Tradition Award
Artist: Gustavo Victor Goler, Taos
Title: Heavenly Drive
Our Lady of Guadalupe Award for the best depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe in any traditional art form
Artist: Gabriel J. Vigil, Santa Fe
Title of Piece: El dia doce de Diciembre
Art Form: Collaboration
Spanish Market Poster Award
Artist: Joseph Ascensión López
From: Española
Title of Piece: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores
Art Form: Painted Bulto
Traditional Spanish Market Youth Awards
Grand Prize: Best of Show
Emilio and Senaida Romero Memorial Award
Artist Name: Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe
Age: 15
Title: Santa Librada
Art Form: Straw Appliqué
Bienvenidos Award
Artist: Mazen Gonzales y Litzenberg, Santa Fe
Age: 8
Title: The Blue Bird
Art Form: Colcha Embroidery
Compadres Artesano Awards
Artist: Analisa Encinias, Albuquerque
Age: 12
Artist: Liliana Encinias, Albuquerque
Age: 9
From: Albuquerque
Title: The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary
Art Forms: Retablo/Ramilletes
Craftsman
Artist: Dominic Garcia, Peñasco
Age: 16
Title: Para Los Niños
Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings
Creativity Award
Artist: Hailey A. Chacon, Fairview
Age: 9
Title: La Fiesta Segrada
Art Form: Woodcarving
Age Group
Ages 7-10
Artist: Hailey A. Chacon, Fairview
Age: 9
Title: La Fiesta Segrada
Art Form: Woodcarving
Ages 11-14
Artist: Joshua Rivera, Peralta
Age: 13
Title: The Story of Juan Diego
Art Form: Retablo
Ages 15-17
Artist: Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe
Age: 15
Title: Santa Librada
Art Form: Straw Appliqué
Makes Me Smile
Artist: Liliana Encinias, Albuquerque
Age: 9
Title: Noah’s Helping Hand
Art form: Retablo
Precious Metals
Artist: Liberty Mary Gonzales, Albuquerque
Age: 17
Title: Precious Metal Bracelet
Retablos
First Place: Alissa Duran, Rio Rancho
Age: 10
Title: Noah’s Ark
Second Place
Analisa Encinias, Albuquerque
Age: 12
Title: Llegan Los Tres Magos
Honorable Mention
Artist: Kianna Trujillo, Santa Fe
Age: 11
Title: The Last Supper
Revival Arts
Artist: P’oe Tsire Micaela López, Española
Age: 12
Title: Cross Shield
St. Francis Cathedral Basilica Youth Award
Ages 7-10
Artist: Gianna Dominique Garcia, Rio Rancho
Age: 9
Title: Altar de Nuevo Mexico
Art Form: Retablo
Ages 11-14
Artist: Kianna Trujillo, Santa Fe
Age: 11
Title: The Last Supper
Art Form: Retablo
Ages 15-17
Artist: Liberty Mary Gonzales, Albuquerque
Age: 17
Title: Women of Faith Triptych
Art Form: Retablo
Straw Applique
First Place
Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe
Age: 15
Title: Santa Librada
Second Place: Andrea L. Torres, Albuquerque
Age: 17
Title: Holy Trinity
Honorable Mention
Artist: Nicole Garcia, Santa Fe
Age: 15
Title: Peace of the Holy Spirit
Tinwork
Collaboration
Artist: Ezequiel J. Korte, Zacarias Korte, Santa Fe
Ages: 14, 7
Title of piece: San Acacio
Utilitarian
Artist Name: Gabriel Duran, Fairview
Age: 15
Title: El Escritorio
Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings
Weaving and Colcha Embroidery
Artist: Maya M. Sandoval, Rio Rancho
Age: 17
Title: Wonderful World
Art Form: Weaving
Woodcarving
Artist: Dominic Garcia, Peñasco
Age: 16
Title: Para Los Niños
Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings
Winter Market Poster Award
Artist: Larry Angel Garcia, Rio Rancho
Age: 12
Title: Nacimiento
Art Form: Retablo