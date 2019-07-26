It’s been nine years since filigree jeweler Racheal Roybal-Montoya last saw a woman win Best of Show at Santa Fe’s Traditional Spanish Market.

So when she found out she won this year’s first-place prize, the news was that much sweeter.

“It’s a big deal … no matter where you are at, men are always in the spotlight,” she said. “To be able to turn it towards us women — it’s empowering.”

Roybal-Montoya’s filigree necklace, Santa Cruz, will be showcased this weekend at the 68th annual event — alongside artwork from more than 200 New Mexico and Colorado artists.

To win Best of Show is not only a personal honor, Roybal-Montoya said, but also a way to inspire future generations of women — including her 9-year-old daughter Natalia Montoya — to carry the ancient art form forward.

“It’s important to preserve those traditions that our ancestors brought. … Otherwise you see people just floating without roots,” said Roybal-Montoya, born and raised in Pojoaque and now a resident of Arroyo Seco. “It’s keeping those traditions, that spirit alive.”

Roybal-Montoya, 39, said she’s been making jewelry for the past 18 years.

After enrolling in a variety of jewelry classes at Santa Fe Community College in the early 2000s, her interest was piqued in filigree — a technique that uses thin-gauge silver or gold to create intricate lattice-like designs, nicknamed “Spanish lace.” After having no luck finding a filigree instructor, she said she started reading books, doing online research and collecting antique filigree to learn the craft independently at the age of 24.

Although she only knows of one distant relative who did filigree, she said she believes “I have it in my blood.”

In 2010, Roybal-Montoya said she entered her first Spanish Market. Over the years, she has won numerous awards at the event, including first place in the 2017 precious metals category. She also won first place in the collaboration category last year, when she co-created a pendant with a jewelry box alongside retablo painter Andrew Montoya.

This year, Roybal-Montoya submitted two pieces to the market’s precious metals category: Santa Cruz and Flor de las Flores.

Santa Cruz — a sterling silver necklace linked together with mini spheres, featuring a large holy cross pendant in the center, inlaid with a piece of Egyptian turquoise — serves as a symbol for the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Santa Cruz, near Española. That’s where Roybal-Montoya and her husband Jim Montoya married in 2002.

The piece is being sold for $5,000, she said.

“When I work on the pieces, I feel a lot,” Roybal-Montoya said. “I have family on my mind, life on my mind.”

Loved ones attest that Roybal-Montoya’s jewelry is a passion of hers. “She puts a lot of her heart into every piece,” Jim Montoya said.

“When I held [Santa Cruz], it felt really good. It has emotion,” he added. “She makes [her jewelry] come to life. They have a voice of their own.”

Santa Cruz took at least one year of brainstorming before she actually started the work. It took at least a month of work — after she got home from a full-time job as a business research specialist for Wildflower International — to complete the piece, she said.

Winning Best of Show, she said, came as a total shock.

“I was like, ‘You’re joking, right?’ ” she said with a laugh, noting the last woman to win a Best of Show was Julia Gomez in 2010, who created a complex embroidery piece. “As an artist, you always hope your work gets recognized, but when it happens … it’s just amazing.”

Roybal-Montoya said this weekend she will revel in the opportunity to spend time with her “extended family of artist friends,” as well as her mom, Paula Roybal, and aunt, Yvonne Ebelacker — both of whom also participate at the market in the weaving category.

Roybal-Montoya said she looks forward to “just taking a deep breath” when the market concludes and continuing to teach her daughter various jewelry forms.

Next year, Natalia Montoya said she plans to compete in the market’s youth category for jewelry, and eventually follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“I’ve always tried to do stuff like her,” Natalia said.

Adult award winners

Grand Prize: Best of Show

Artist: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Española

Title: Santa Cruz

Art Form: Precious Metals

Masters Award for Lifetime Achievement

Artist: Rita Padilla Haufmann, Tesuque

Art Form: Weaving

Altar Screens

Artist Name: Lorrie Garcia , Peñasco

Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas

Bultos en Nicho

First Place: Frankie Nazario Lucero, Santa Fe

Title: St. Veronica in Nicho

Second Place: Nicolas Otero, Los Lunas

Title: Nuestra Senora Virgin Maria

Honorable Mention: Charles M. Carrillo, Santa Fe

Title: Santo Niño de la Manzana

Colcha

Maria Hesch Memorial Award for Colcha Embroidery

First Place: Irene Brandtner de Martinez, Santa Fe

Title: Embroidered Notebook Cover with 25 motifs

Second Place: Annette Gutierrez-Turk, Albuquerque

Title: Flor Primavera

Honorable Mention: Julia R. Gomez, Santa Fe

Title: Adan Nombrando los Animales en Nuevo Mexico

Furniture

Leonora Paloheimo Award for Excellence in Traditional Furniture

First Place: Randy Trujillo, Rio Rancho

Title: Trasterito del sol

Second Place: Andrew C. Garcia, Cuba, N.M.

Title of piece: Peñasco Trastero

Honorable Mention: Richard Prudencio, Cuba, N.M.

Title: Alacena de Angelito

Gesso Relief

Artist: José Armijo From: Santa Cruz

Title of piece: Tres Etapas de Cristo

Large Retablo Award

First Place: James M. Cordova, Boulder, Colo.

Title: Cruz de la revuelta de 1680

Second Place: James M. Cordova, Boulder, Colo.

Title of piece: Santa Clara de Asis

Honorable Mention: Arlene Cisneros Sena, Santa Fe

Title: Trabajando en la Cosecha de Almas

Multi-Category Award

Artist: Martha Varoz Ewing, Santa Fe

Title: Reflections of Light Art Forms: Mixed Media

Painted Bultos Award

First Place: Andrew Montoya, Rio Rancho

Title: Nuestro Señor de Guadalupe

Second Place: Felix A Lopez, Española

Title: Cruz de Viernes Santo

Honorable Mention

Artist: Mark Garcia, Albuquerque

Title: St. Kateri Tekcakuitha

Pottery Award

Artist: Alfred Blea, Medanales

Title: Jarra de Aqua

Precious Metals

First Place: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Española

Title: Santa Cruz

Second Place: Racheal Roybal-Montoya, Espanola

Title: Flor de las Flores

Honorable Mention

Artist: Gloria Vigil, Santa Fe

Title: La Mariposa y sus hijos

Rafael Aragon Award —For retablos that embrace the style of the 19th century tradition of retablo painting in New Mexico

First Place: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco

Title: Jesús Nazareno: Estilo de Aragon

Second Place: Ellen Chávez de Leitner, Chimayo

Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas

Honorable Mention: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco

Title: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas

Revival Arts

First Place: Lillian Padilla Autio, Santa Fe

Title: Abuela’s Santita

Art Form: Copper Engraving

Second Place: Frank Zamora, Commerce City, Colo.

Title: N.S. de Guadalupe!

Art Form: Hide Painting

Honorable Mention: Lillian Padilla Autio, Santa Fe

Title: Sacred Heart

Art Form: Copper Engraving

Small Retablo Award

First Place: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco

Title: Jesús Nazareno: Estilo de Aragon

Second Place: Ruben M. Gallegos, Albuquerque

Title: Natividad

Honorable Mention

Artist: Marie Antoinette Luna, Los Lunas

Title of piece: Cruz de Fe

Tinwork

El Rancho de las Golondrinas Award for Excellence in Traditional Tinwork

First Place: Nicolas Madrid, Española

Title: Federal Mesilla Mirror

Second Place: Nicolas Madrid, Española

Title: Mesilla Mirror

Honorable Mention: Cristina Hernandez Feldewert, Santa Fe

Title: Entry Mirror

Leo Salazar Award for Unpainted Bultos

First Place: Luis E. Barela

From: Ranchos De Taos

Title: Sacrament of Marriage

Second Place: Frank A. Salazar, Taos

Title: The Passion

Honorable Mention: Luis E. Barela, Ranchos De Taos

Title: Multiple Theme Bulto

Weaving Award for Excellence in Rio Grande Weaving

First Place: Norma Medina, Medanales

Title: Blue Dazzler

Second Place: Rita Padilla Haufmann, Tesuque

Title: Vamos Caminando

Honorable Mention: Don Leon Sandoval, Rio Rancho

Title: Eye Candy

Jake O. Trujillo Award for Excellence in Weaving

Artist: Lisa Trujillo, Chimayo

Title: Nocha de Moki

Painted Relief

Artist: Jean Anaya Moya, Galisteo

Title: El que Respeta y Adora La Creación San Francisco de Assisi

Unpainted Relief

Artist: Ronald J. Martinez, Santa Cruz

Title: Sacred Heart of Jesus

Woodcarving

Artist: Carlos Santistevan, Denver

Title: Batalla de San Jorge

Straw Applique

Paula and Eliseo Rodriguez Memorial Award

First Place: Martha Varoz Ewing, Santa Fe

Title: Velita de Paz

Second Place: Mel Rivera, Santa Fe

Title: Jesus

Honorable Mention: Bernadette M. Rodriguez, Rio Rancho

Title: La Generosidad del Señor

Special Awards

Alan and Ann Vedder Award for proficiency in the use of traditional materials and techniques

Artist: Jimmy E. Trujillo, Albuquerque

Title: Cruz de Santiago

Art Form: Straw Applique

Archbishop’s Award for art that portrays a religious theme in a traditional NM style

Artist: Joseph Ascensión López

From: Española

Title: Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe

Art Form: Painted Reliefs

Artists’ Collaboration Award for the best collaborative work by two or more artists

Artist: Onofre E. Lucero, Albuquerque; Felipe Rivera, Santa Fe

Title: San Rafael

Art Forms: Painted Bulto/Precious Metals

Bienvenidos Award

Artist: Lynn Fresquez, Denver

Title: The Stations of the Cross

Boeckman Honorary Award for New Direction for non-traditional design and unusual vision using traditional materials and techniques

Artist: Andrew Montoya, Rio Rancho

Title: San José El Santo Padre

Art Form: Painted Bulto

Jose Dolores Lopez Memorial Award for unpainted hand-carved works in the “Cordova style”

Artist Name: Tom Lopez y Serrano, Rio Rancho

Title: Faith, Hope, Love

Art Form: Woodcarving

E. Boyd Memorial Award for originality and expressive design

Artist: Felix A. Lopez

From: Española

Title: Cruz de Viernes Santo

Art Form: Painted Bulto

Hispanic Heritage Award for in-depth research

Artist: Lorrie Garcia, Peñasco

Title of Piece: Nuestro Señor de Esquipulas y los Evangelistas

Art Form: Altar Screen Retablo

Innovation Within Tradition Award

Artist: Gustavo Victor Goler, Taos

Title: Heavenly Drive

Our Lady of Guadalupe Award for the best depiction of Our Lady of Guadalupe in any traditional art form

Artist: Gabriel J. Vigil, Santa Fe

Title of Piece: El dia doce de Diciembre

Art Form: Collaboration

Spanish Market Poster Award

Artist: Joseph Ascensión López

From: Española

Title of Piece: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores

Art Form: Painted Bulto

Traditional Spanish Market Youth Awards

Grand Prize: Best of Show

Emilio and Senaida Romero Memorial Award

Artist Name: Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe

Age: 15

Title: Santa Librada

Art Form: Straw Appliqué

Bienvenidos Award

Artist: Mazen Gonzales y Litzenberg, Santa Fe

Age: 8

Title: The Blue Bird

Art Form: Colcha Embroidery

Compadres Artesano Awards

Artist: Analisa Encinias, Albuquerque

Age: 12

Artist: Liliana Encinias, Albuquerque

Age: 9

From: Albuquerque

Title: The Joyful Mysteries of the Rosary

Art Forms: Retablo/Ramilletes

Craftsman

Artist: Dominic Garcia, Peñasco

Age: 16

Title: Para Los Niños

Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings

Creativity Award

Artist: Hailey A. Chacon, Fairview

Age: 9

Title: La Fiesta Segrada

Art Form: Woodcarving

Age Group

Ages 7-10

Artist: Hailey A. Chacon, Fairview

Age: 9

Title: La Fiesta Segrada

Art Form: Woodcarving

Ages 11-14

Artist: Joshua Rivera, Peralta

Age: 13

Title: The Story of Juan Diego

Art Form: Retablo

Ages 15-17

Artist: Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe

Age: 15

Title: Santa Librada

Art Form: Straw Appliqué

Makes Me Smile

Artist: Liliana Encinias, Albuquerque

Age: 9

Title: Noah’s Helping Hand

Art form: Retablo

Precious Metals

Artist: Liberty Mary Gonzales, Albuquerque

Age: 17

Title: Precious Metal Bracelet

Retablos

First Place: Alissa Duran, Rio Rancho

Age: 10

Title: Noah’s Ark

Second Place

Analisa Encinias, Albuquerque

Age: 12

Title: Llegan Los Tres Magos

Honorable Mention

Artist: Kianna Trujillo, Santa Fe

Age: 11

Title: The Last Supper

Revival Arts

Artist: P’oe Tsire Micaela López, Española

Age: 12

Title: Cross Shield

St. Francis Cathedral Basilica Youth Award

Ages 7-10

Artist: Gianna Dominique Garcia, Rio Rancho

Age: 9

Title: Altar de Nuevo Mexico

Art Form: Retablo

Ages 11-14

Artist: Kianna Trujillo, Santa Fe

Age: 11

Title: The Last Supper

Art Form: Retablo

Ages 15-17

Artist: Liberty Mary Gonzales, Albuquerque

Age: 17

Title: Women of Faith Triptych

Art Form: Retablo

Straw Applique

First Place

Rachel Rivera, Santa Fe

Age: 15

Title: Santa Librada

Second Place: Andrea L. Torres, Albuquerque

Age: 17

Title: Holy Trinity

Honorable Mention

Artist: Nicole Garcia, Santa Fe

Age: 15

Title: Peace of the Holy Spirit

Tinwork

Collaboration

Artist: Ezequiel J. Korte, Zacarias Korte, Santa Fe

Ages: 14, 7

Title of piece: San Acacio

Utilitarian

Artist Name: Gabriel Duran, Fairview

Age: 15

Title: El Escritorio

Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings

Weaving and Colcha Embroidery

Artist: Maya M. Sandoval, Rio Rancho

Age: 17

Title: Wonderful World

Art Form: Weaving

Woodcarving

Artist: Dominic Garcia, Peñasco

Age: 16

Title: Para Los Niños

Art Form: Furniture and Furnishings

Winter Market Poster Award

Artist: Larry Angel Garcia, Rio Rancho

Age: 12

Title: Nacimiento

Art Form: Retablo