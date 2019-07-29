An Arroyo Seco man who broke into and ransacked a Dixon home where two men and a woman lay dead following a triple homicide last summer pleaded guilty to criminal trespass and larceny Monday in Tierra Amarilla.
The plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors that calls for Rede Stanton to serve two years of supervised probation.
Both crimes are misdemeanors.
Under the terms of Stanton’s agreement with prosecutors, a third felony charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed, according to online court records.
Stanton, 40, was charged after police reviewed video footage taken from the home where Kierin Guillemin, 27, of Vadito; April Browne, 42, of Taos; and Abraham Martinez, 36, of Dixon were found dead May 30, 2018. The video shows Stanton breaking into the house before state police arrived.
According to an affidavit for his arrest, Stanton opened the bedroom window, poked Martinez’s body, then went to his car for gloves and a crowbar and returned to the residence to steal money and narcotics, including black tar heroin.
The home’s surveillance system also captured footage of brothers Roger Gage and John Powell shooting the victims, according to to state police. Those men are awaiting trial.