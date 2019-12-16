State Sen. Richard Martinez's much-anticipated, two-day bench trial began Monday with prosecutors promising to prove he drove recklessly and under the influence of alcohol when he slammed his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep six months ago.
The defense, meanwhile, aimed to undermine the credibility of the arresting police officer and a physician.
Española police Officer Dustin Chavez, who arrested Martinez, 66, after the crash on a Friday night in late June, provided much of the testimony Monday before state District Judge Mathew Francis. State prosecutors also presented video from Chavez's body camera showing the senator was unable to count backward and perform a motor skills test.
“He was very slow in his speech and stopped several times in the process,” Chavez said from the witness stand.
Martinez, a Democrat who lives in Ojo Caliente and serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, refused to submit to a breath-alcohol test after the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Paseo de Oñate and Fairview Lane in Española. That refusal prompted the aggravated DWI charge, though the state attorney general recently modified the criminal complaint against Martinez to include an alternative charge of aggravated DWI resulting in bodily injury.
Prosecutors from state Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office also showed a photo of a “dark stain” in Martinez’s shorts as he lay on a gurney in an ambulance. Chavez said such stains are often caused by urination when someone is under the influence.
“I’ve seen it many times before,” Chavez told prosecutors. “It’s an indicator of someone who is intoxicated, highly intoxicated, unable to hold their urine.”
Martinez’s defense attorney called the crash an “accident" and argued Martinez was disoriented from hitting his head on the windshield rather than from drinking too much.
“Judge, this was an accident,” attorney David Foster said. “The state is attempting to make this into something more than what it was. There is no evidence the state can present as far as recklessness.”
Foster's opening statement and his cross-examination of Chavez consisted of attempts to convince the judge the officer was irresponsible and had prematurely assumed the senator was drunk.
"He showed up, made a decision and then tried to make the facts fit what he thinks happened here," Foster said. "He claimed he could sense a strong odor of alcohol. He was the only one."
But Valerie Merl, the emergency room doctor who examined Martinez at Presbyterian Española Hospital and who was called as a witness by the prosecution, also said she could smell alcohol on the senator.
"There was alcohol on his breath," Merl said.
During his cross-examination of Merl, Foster challenged her credibility.
"So, just because someone has a sip of beer, you conclude they’re intoxicated?" Foster asked.
"In my experience, if someone just has a sip of beer or someone just has a sip of wine, I’m not smelling it on their breath," Merl responded. "That’s based on thousands and thousands of people I’ve taken care of."
Martinez’s defense attorney had tried unsuccessfully to have parts of the body camera video removed from testimony, including those showing Martinez's inability to perform the motor skills test.
In the first of the two videos, Chavez asks Martinez to touch each of his fingers to his thumb while counting, an exercise Martinez is unable to carry out consistently. Chavez also asks Martinez twice to count backward from 31 to 14, which he does not complete.
The videos showed Martinez changing his story as well. In the first video, he said he had consumed one or two beers. In a second video shown in the courtroom, the senator says he had consumed two or three beers, and then immediately after he says he did not consume any beer at all but instead had three glasses of wine.
Chavez also testified that Martinez’s vehicle smelled like alcohol and that his eyes were “glassy” and “red.”
Foster, the defense attorney, sought to find discrepancies in Chavez's testimony and to portray him as a careless officer who failed to follow correct procedures.
He pointed out that the finger dexterity test Chavez asked Martinez to perform was not in the police department's policy. He also said that, according to police guidelines, the officer should have asked Martinez to count backward from his birth year instead of from the number 31.
Foster also said Martinez skipped a step in reading the implied consent process requesting that Martinez take a breath-alcohol test.
Prior to Chavez's testimony, the first two witnesses called Monday were Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros, who were in the Jeep that Martinez rear-ended.
Johnny Sisneros, a security officer who was driving, testified the crash caused injuries in his neck, back, hips and legs that will prevent him from ever working again as an armed officer.
“I just felt this excruciating pain on my neck,” he said. “I felt like my head was going to get detached from my skull.”
Sisneros said he is now in physical therapy. “I’m experiencing muscle weakness now,” he said. “Because of the hip pain I can’t sleep a full night’s sleep because the pain wakes me up.”
He also said he’s no longer able to play with his granddaughter on the trampoline and swings.
“I can only sit there and watch her jump,” he said, holding back tears and later wiping his eyes.
The prosecution also called chiropractor John Foxe, who said he has treated both Johnny and Gerrie Sisneros 25 to 30 times since the crash. Despite the treatment for cervical whiplash and other conditions, they are still experiencing symptoms, Foxe said.
"They both experienced some levels of relief, and oftentimes it was short-lived," Foxe said.
Near the end of Monday's testimony, the prosecutors called Española Police Sgt. Cody Martinez, who was on the scene and at the hospital with Chavez. But his testimony was interrupted by a conference between the attorneys and the judge just before the trial adjourned for the day.
The sergeant's testimony will continue Tuesday morning.
So far, there have been no real political consequences for Martinez as a result of the crash and criminal charges.
Soon after the incident, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, issued a statement expressing concern “for the well-being of everyone involved in the accident” and saying “DWI continues to be a very serious issue for our state.”
Their statement also said Martinez is “a valued member of our caucus and is entitled to the process afforded him under the law”; they concluded, “We have no further comment at this time.”
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, released a stronger message shortly after the crash, though she, too, stopped short of calling for the senator's resignation.
