Nearly six months after state Sen. Richard Martinez crashed his Mercedes SUV into a vehicle stopped at a traffic light in Española, his two-day bench trial on charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving began Monday morning with testimony from the police officer who arrested him and the occupants of the Jeep he crashed into.
In the first hours of the trial, state prosecutors presented police video showing Martinez, 66, was unable to count backward and perform a motor skills test after the crash.
In the lapel camera video, Española police Officer Dustin Chavez asks Martinez to touch each of his fingers to his thumb while counting, an exercise Martinez is unable to carry out consistently. Chavez also asks Martinez twice to count backward from 31 to 14, which he does not complete.
“He was very slow in his speech, stopped several times in the process,” Chavez said from the witness stand.
In his opening statement, Martinez’s defense attorney, David Foster, called the crash an “accident.”
“Judge, this was an accident,” Foster said. “The state is attempting to make this into something more than what it was. There is no evidence the state can present as far as recklessness.”
Prosecutors from state Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office also showed a photo of a “dark stain” in Martinez’s shorts as he lay on a gurney in an ambulance. The officer said such stains are often caused by urination.
“I’ve seen it many times before,” Chavez told the prosecution. “It’s an indicator of someone who is intoxicated, highly intoxicated, unable to hold their urine.”
Martinez’s defense attorney tried unsuccessfully to have parts of the video removed from testimony, including those showing Martinez's inability to perform the motor tests.
Chavez also testified that Martinez’s vehicle smelled like alcohol and that his eyes were “glassy” and “red” after the crash.
The first lapel camera video showed Martinez saying he had consumed one or two beers. In a second video shown in the courtroom, the senator says he had consumed two or three beers, and then says he did not consume any beer but instead had three glasses of wine.
Security officer Johnny Sisneros, who was driving the Jeep rear-ended by Martinez, testified the crash caused injuries in his neck, back, hips and legs that will prevent him from ever working again as an armed officer.
“I just felt this excruciating pain on my neck,” he said. “I felt like my head was going to get detached from my skull.”
Sisneros said he is now in physical therapy.
“I’m experiencing muscle weakness now,” he said. “Because of the hip pain I can’t sleep a full night’s sleep because the pain wakes me up.”
He also said he’s no longer able to play with his granddaughter on the trampoline and swings.
“I can only sit there and watch her jump,” he said, holding back tears and later wiping his eyes.
Martinez refused to submit to a breath-alcohol test after the crash, which occurred near the intersection of Paseo de Oñate and Fairview Lane. That refusal prompted the aggravated DWI charge, though the state attorney general recently modified the criminal complaint against Martinez to include an alternative charge of aggravated DWI resulting in “bodily injury.”
