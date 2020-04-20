A Santa Fe woman is accused of being involved in an early-morning robbery and shooting this month that left a man with a wounded foot.
Kiana Bustillos, 27, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the April 1 attack off Rodeo Park Drive East that court documents describe as a possible setup.
According to online court and jail records, she has not been arrested.
An arrest warrant affidavit filed last week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court said James Pace told a police officer he had been in a car with Bustillos when two men wearing face masks robbed him.
Bustillos left with the men, Pace said, but he didn't know if she had gone voluntarily or if they had taken her against her will.
Pace, who could not be reached for comment on the incident, was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injury.
According to the affidavit, Pace said he had picked up Bustillos sometime after midnight April 1. The two of them drove around for several hours before parking at a lot in the 2900 block of Rodeo Park Drive East, where Pace fell asleep, he said.
He woke up around 7 a.m. to a man pointing a gun at him, he told police. The man pulled him out of his Ford Ranger, grabbed his backpack, shot him in the foot and took his truck.
Witnesses said they saw a green and black sedan leave the area at a high rate of speed, the affidavit said.
A Santa Fe police report of the incident said there was surveillance video of the scene, but the quality was poor and officers could not determine the sedan's license plate number.
Police tried to find Bustillos by pinging her phone but were unsuccessful, the affidavit said.
The following day, officers searched her Facebook profile and saw she regularly communicated with a man who had posted a message about a robbery just a few hours after Pace was attacked.
The man was later identified as Bustillos' stepbrother, Timothy Bustillos.
He has not been charged in connection with the incident, court records show.
Police received an anonymous tip April 7 saying Kiana Bustillos had fled to Los Lunas, according to the affidavit.
