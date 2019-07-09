The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Santa Fe man following an early morning shooting Sunday near La Cienega in which another man was wounded in the head and shoulder.
Deputies filed charges of aggravated battery Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court against Reynaldo Navarrete-Robles, 32, who remains at large, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos. Navarrete-Robles also faces counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, battery against a household member and criminal property damage.
A criminal complaint said Navarrete-Robles was accused of shooting a 23-year-old man outside a mobile home near the 400 block of Los Pinos Road, south of Santa Fe. Police arrived around 2:30 a.m. and found medical staff loading the shooting victim onto a gurney before taking him to a local hospital, an arrest warrant affidavit said. The man had been grazed in the head by a gunshot; another bullet went through his shoulder, the document said.
A woman who identified herself as the victim’s friend told a detective that Navarrete-Robles — her ex-boyfriend and the father of her children — and three other men had driven to the area and confronted her and the victim as they were sitting in her Jeep. They believed she and the victim were having a romantic relationship, the woman said, adding that was not true.
She and the man had been drinking with friends at the home, she said, and her children were there. She did not want to drive home. But she spoke with Navarrete-Robles about it, she said, and he was not happy about her plan for the kids to spend the night there.
The shooting victim, who spoke with a sheriff’s office detective later at the hospital, said Navarrete-Robles had approached the Jeep, removed a gun from his waistband and pointed it at him. The man ran but was grazed in the head by a bullet, he said.
He fell to the ground, the victim said, and was then kicked by other men. Navarrete-Robles fired several more shots at him at close range, he said.
As the victim escaped toward his home nearby, the affidavit said, he “felt a burning sensation in his shoulder as he ran and realized he was bleeding heavily and had been shot in his shoulder.” When he arrived at his home, his parents called law enforcement.
The victim identified Navarrete-Robles from a Facebook profile, the affidavit said.
Deputies found multiple gold shell casings in the area, the affidavit said, and discovered a bullet had pierced a door on the woman’s Jeep.
When the woman ran from the Jeep toward the trailer home, she told a detective, Navarrete-Robles punched the back of her head, causing her to fall on the stairs and injure her back.