A Santa Fe man accused of raping a girl under 13 in November 2019 is facing felony charges, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
Felipe De Jesus Bacerra, 27, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual penetration of a minor and criminal sexual contact with a minor.
During an interview at Solace Crisis Treatment Center, the girl said Bacerra warned her not to tell anyone, the affidavit said.
She told the interviewer she did not report the incident sooner due to fear and also because Bacerra had moved to Mexico. But she had seen social media posts indicating he was back in Santa Fe, the girl said.
Bacerra was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
