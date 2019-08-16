The Santa Fe Police Department on Friday evening arrested a 30-year-old suspect in a shooting outside a Walgreens on Cerrillos Road earlier this week. A news release said officers acting on a tip took Clifford Acuna into custody without incident near Camino Carlos Rey and Camino del Bosque, a residential area north of Zia Road.
The arrest warrant for Acuna said he was wanted on suspicion of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators said he shot a 33-year-old man in the arm with a handgun during an argument shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, who has not been identified, ran across Cerrillos Road and collapsed in the Krispy Kreme parking lot before being transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
According to a police affidavit filed in Magistrate Court, the victim told a detective during an interview in the hospital that he had been contacted earlier that day by his father, who said he had just been “jumped” by some other men and needed his help. The victim said he met his father, who was on a bicycle, down the road from the Walgreens, located by Richards Avenue. The father pointed out the men who he said jumped him standing outside the store.
Walgreens employees, who provided surveillance video of the shooting, told the detective that the victim walked into the store as he was yelling at someone outside, borrowed a pen and walked back out. One employee reported seeing Acuna looking through the door after the victim walked in. Witnesses then heard one gunshot.
After the shooting, a guest at the nearby Stage Coach Motor Inn reported seeing a shirtless Acuna walk through the parking lot, the court document said. Detectives had gone to the Ramada by Wyndham just down the road, where they believed Acuna was heading, and found a large white shirt in a dumpster, according to the affidavit.
Employees at the Super 8 motel in the same area said Acuna came in around 5 p.m., shirtless and asked to use their phone, then left, the affidavit said.
Acuna pleaded guilty in 2009 to armed robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and resisting an officer, according to court records.