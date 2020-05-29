As a teenager growing up in Santa Fe, Derrick Gomez said somebody called the police on him and his friends for playing basketball in a park.
"I was surrounded by six or seven cops," said Gomez, 24. "They had their guns drawn."
Lonnica Montoya, 58, said her brother was pulled over on Cerrillos Road in the 1980s and told to step out of his car.
"He asked why they pulled him over. The cop beat him on the stomach with a billy club and told him to shut the [expletive] up," Montoya said. "I lived here my whole life. I've always seen it."
Cathy García, a 39-year-old who grew up in Los Angeles, said her dad and brother were once pulled over by police at gunpoint.
"My dad had two cars — a beat-up truck and a Mercedes," García said. "Of course, he never got pulled over in the Mercedes. But in that truck, they always said he fit a description."
United by common experiences of police violence, Gomez, Montoya, García and around 200 other peaceful demonstrators sang protests songs and chanted for justice Friday evening at the Roundhouse and around downtown Santa Fe.
The protest was spurred by the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday in Minneapolis. A video shows police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck while Floyd was in handcuffs and pleading that he couldn't breathe.
"Mass incarceration has created this gap where there is a group of people for whom police killing and violence is an abstraction. Something they will never see or experience," García said. "But for so many of us, this boogeyman is real."
The protest started with a disjointed collection of refrains that were eventually unified by Amy Elizah Lindquist singing “Somebody's Hurting My Brother,” a song popularized by the Poor People's Campaign.
"No revolution has ever succeeded without music," said Lindquist, who was accompanied by the beat of a hand drummer. "Singing can be a focal point at a protest. I connected to the hearts of people completely different than me by harmonizing."
Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country, including in Albuquerque, where police fired tear gas at demonstrators late Thursday night.
According to the Washington Post, 105 people have been shot and killed by police in New Mexico since 2015. In 2018, officers in New Mexico shot 47 people and killed 20 for a rate of 9.59 police-shooting fatalities per 1 million people — the highest in the nation that year, according to the same analysis.
In March, a police officer fatally shot 52-year-old Valente Acosta-Bustillos in Albuquerque during a welfare check requested by his daughter, who said her father suffered from mental health issues. Earlier this month, the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department.
In July 2017, Santa Fe police shot and killed Anthony Benavidez, a 24-year-old with schizophrenia, while attempting to evict him from his apartment. Following a national trend, a panel of three New Mexico district attorneys determined there was an “insufficient factual basis” to merit charges against the officers involved.
In a statement to The New Mexican, Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla called the video of Floyd's death "troubling and heartbreaking" and said his department's guiding value when using force is reverence for human life.
Mayor Alan Webber said the issue is about more than police violence.
"This is a systemic issue we can't turn a blind eye to," Webber said over the phone. "It's clear every city needs to have a conversation that goes beyond police policy and involves our sense of justice and inclusivity across the community."
After about an hour of songs and chants outside the Roundhouse, the majority of demonstrators took to the streets of Santa Fe. As they marched down Paseo de Peralta, stopping to take a knee and recite the names of victims of police violence, three state police SUVs followed about 100 yards behind.
One car blasted rap group N.W.A. through a speaker while driving past the police. Together the demonstrators called for change from Minneapolis to Santa Fe.
"What is our sense of community? What do we value? If we're the City Different, and we're so freaking progressive, how many cops have our police officers killed without accountability?" García said. "So if anyone in this city wants to say we're progressive and we're a community, where is it?"
