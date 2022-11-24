Ivan Block

Steve McGee visits Francisco Chavez's memorial stone in Anthony. McGee's looking for volunteers to help him compile a database of Stories Behind the Stars, a national nonprofit initiative to record the military careers of those who died during the war.

In Steve McGee's view, every monument over a veteran's grave has a story to tell.

But what if there is no gravestone or, perhaps, there's a marker with a story that remains unknown?

McGee, an about-to-retire U.S. Army engineer who lives in El Paso, wants to uncover those stories — about 2,600 of them. That's how many New Mexicans died during World War II, either in combat or stateside, by his estimate.

