Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday toured fire- and flood-devastated areas of Mora County to assess the need for more temporary barriers to protect roads, bridges and other infrastructure from heavy flooding that continues to pose risks in the wake of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

Their visit to Mora, one of the counties hit hardest by the wildfire last year, came in response to a request for aid from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The governor sent a letter July 5 asking the Albuquerque District of the Army Corps of Engineers to design and build "advance measure" structures to limit flooding in the burn scar. The measures, the letter says, are necessary "to protect critical infrastructure such as bridges, major roadways and limited egress/ingress roads, and power and utility infrastructure."

071123_LS_ArmyCorps_2_RGB.jpg

Lavonna Begay with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers walks Tuesday in Santiago Creek in Mora County. Among the projects the corps created last year were metal wire boxes filled with concrete or stone for building walls to retain and protect stream banks.

