Jonathan AuBuchon, left, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers takes a picture Tuesday of an area in the Santiago Creek in Mora County that could be affected by flood damage. The corps, working to build flood prevention infrastructure in the area, “will take pictures of everything, collect data, come back and look at possible designs to try to design something that will work,” a spokesman said.
Lavonna Begay with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers walks Tuesday in Santiago Creek in Mora County. Among the projects the corps created last year were metal wire boxes filled with concrete or stone for building walls to retain and protect stream banks.
Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
A group with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assess an area Tuesday in the Santiago Creek in Mora County that could be affected by flood damage.
Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday toured fire- and flood-devastated areas of Mora County to assess the need for more temporary barriers to protect roads, bridges and other infrastructure from heavy flooding that continues to pose risks in the wake of the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.
Their visit to Mora, one of the counties hit hardest by the wildfire last year, came in response to a request for aid from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The governor sent a letter July 5 asking the Albuquerque District of the Army Corps of Engineers to design and build "advance measure" structures to limit flooding in the burn scar. The measures, the letter says, are necessary "to protect critical infrastructure such as bridges, major roadways and limited egress/ingress roads, and power and utility infrastructure."
Michael Graff, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers in Albuquerque, said advance measures center on imminent threats and involve temporary structures funded with federal money. The investigation team on the Mora County job "will take pictures of everything, collect data, come back and look at possible designs to try to design something that will work," he said.
Gaff was unsure how long the team would need to make a final determination on what types of work should be done to mitigate the flood risks. But, he said, the "Corps of Engineers is committed to doing what we can as quickly as we can."
The team reviewed several problem spots Tuesday:
Abnormal flooding and debris flows on Mora County Road B028.
A bridge on County Road B028 "where the river bends upstream of the bridge and is eroding the river right bank, threatening to flank the bridge."
Rainfall runoff flooding at "pinch-points impacting Country Road A005 … making emergency evacuation more difficult."
The governor's letter says representatives from Mora County, the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the U.S. Forest Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency already had visited the areas to prioritize needs.
David Lienemann, a state homeland security spokesman, wrote in an email the agency "heard concerns from members of the public for potential flash flooding off the burn scar during public meetings this spring."
Last year, the Army Corps of Engineers constructed several temporary structures in Mora and San Miguel counties after Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, the largest wildfire in New Mexico's history, consumed over 341,000 acres in the mountains northwest of Las Vegas, N.M. Among those projects was the creation of erosion control wattles and gabion baskets — usually metal wire boxes filled with concrete or stone for building walls to retain and protect stream banks.
David Marshall Montoya, the interim Mora County manager, said in his experience — which includes serving in the U.S. Air Force — the Corps of Engineers is the most "elite engineering organization in the world."
"When it comes to engineering, they are Mora's 911," he added.
Ideally, Montoya said, both the corps and the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will "design measures that stop or redirect water coming down the hills."
The Albuquerque District of the corps has about 370 employees, Graff wrote in an email, and serves an area of about 200,000 square miles. "We oversee flood risk management for more than 1,200 miles of main river, and own/operate nine dams in New Mexico," he wrote.
The Army Corps of Engineers' website says President George Washington appointed the first engineer officers of the Army in June 1775. The Army established the Corps of Engineers as a separate and permanent branch in 1802, giving it "responsibility for founding and operating the U.S. Military Academy at West Point," the website states.
Along with constructing forts, buildings and monuments, the website says, the corps "became the lead federal flood control agency and significantly expanded its civil works activities" in the 20th century.