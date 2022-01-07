Santa Fe police responded to an armed robbery shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday at an Allsup's convenience store in the Railyard District.
Two men armed with handguns entered the store at 650 Cerrillos Road and robbed a cashier, Capt. Aaron Ortiz said. No shots were fired.
The suspects dropped a handgun and some cash as they fled, he said, and then they returned to their vehicle and drove off.
Ortiz said the suspects have not yet been identified.
Store clerks described one suspect as a thin man who stood about 5-foot-10 and wore black clothes, a black beanie and sunglasses.
Clerks described the other suspect as wearing a white and gray jacket, dark pants and work boots.
The suspects drove a newer-model silver four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, Ortiz said.
The robbery is still under investigation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.