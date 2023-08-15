At 13,161 feet in elevation, Wheeler Peak is the highest point in the state of New Mexico and a challenging but popular hike in the Taos area. An Arizona doctor died Sunday near the summit of Wheeler Peak when he suffered a cardiac event and fell off a trail, according to a news release from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera.
TAOS — An Arizona doctor died Sunday near the summit of Wheeler Peak when he suffered a cardiac event and fell off a trail, according to a news release from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera.
The sheriff's office said Renwick Jay Guyer, 61, was hiking the steep trail to New Mexico's highest point Sunday with his wife and a group of friends, all medical doctors. After Guyer collapsed, the other party members attempted to resuscitate him using CPR, but ceased their efforts and contacted authorities once they determined the Marana, Ariz., resident had died.
Miera said his office mounted a recovery effort on Sunday to retrieve Guyer's body, but were forced to delay the operation until Monday morning due to thunderstorms.
The sheriff's office recovered Guyer's body Monday morning with assistance from Taos Ski Valley Fire Department and turned it over to the state Office of the Medical Investigator to determine cause of death.
With its steep pitches and rugged, rocky terrain, 13,161-foot Wheeler Peak has been the site of several hiking accidents over the years. In March 2019, a 36-year-old Miami woman was rescued after sliding down a snow-covered chute on the mountain.
Correction: A previous version of this story included an incorrect spelling of the name of the Arizona man who died Sunday while hiking Wheeler Peak. The man's name is Renwick Jay Guyer.