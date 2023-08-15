Wheeler.jpg

At 13,161 feet in elevation, Wheeler Peak is the highest point in the state of New Mexico and a challenging but popular hike in the Taos area. An Arizona doctor died Sunday near the summit of Wheeler Peak when he suffered a cardiac event and fell off a trail, according to a news release from Taos County Sheriff Steve Miera.

The sheriff's office said Renwick Jay Guyer, 61, was hiking the steep trail to New Mexico's highest point Sunday with his wife and a group of friends, all medical doctors. After Guyer collapsed, the other party members attempted to resuscitate him using CPR, but ceased their efforts and contacted authorities once they determined the Marana, Ariz., resident had died.

