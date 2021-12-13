An argument over a haircut went awry, leading to a deadly shooting Saturday night at a home in Pecos, New Mexico State Police said.
Mark Valencia, 40, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of attempted murder after he admitted to police he had killed Steven Singer, 40, of Santa Fe and Eva Aragon, 48, also of Santa Fe, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. Aragon was Valencia’s girlfriend, the document said.
State police received a startling 911 call and responded to a home on Camino Don Luis around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the affidavit said. The caller, later identified as 63-year-old David Sturgeon, told dispatchers he was hiding in a closet because Valencia had shot and killed two others and had attempted to shoot him.
Officers found Valencia sitting in the driver’s seat of a brown van parked in front of the house. He was bloodied and possibly intoxicated, the affidavit said. They later discovered the lifeless bodies of Aragon and Singer inside the home.
Valencia told state police the four had been drinking together earlier that night. The men then got into an argument because Singer had given him a haircut but “only cut half his hair,” Valencia said, according to the affidavit.
As the night went on, the argument escalated.
Valencia was “in fear for his life,” he told police, so he went to his car to get his gun. He thought about leaving, he said, according to the affidavit, but instead went back inside armed.
As he entered the home, he said, he shot Singer and Aragon.
He told police he had only meant to shoot Singer, but his girlfriend “got in the way,” the warrant said.
Sturgeon gave officers a different version of the shooting. He said Valencia became upset by his argument with Singer. As the argument escalated, Sturgeon said, Valencia warned the three others he was going to get his gun from his car.
When he returned, Sturgeon said, Valencia shot Singer in the face with a black semi-automatic handgun, and then shot Aragon in the head as she tried to tend to Singer’s wounds. Sturgeon ran to a bedroom closet to hide and called 911 as Valencia left the house, yelling that he was going to kill someone.
When Valencia came back into the home, he tried to open the closet door and fired at least one shot through it as Sturgeon held it closed, the affidavit said.
In addition to the murder and attempted murder charges, Valencia faces counts of aggravated assault, shooting at a dwelling and negligent use of a firearm, the affidavit said. He is being held in the San Miguel County jail.
In 2003, Valencia pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated battery against a household member. He has had no other violent criminal counts in New Mexico, court records show.
