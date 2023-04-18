041823 md snowmelt1.jpg

Elza and Kuzay Sevki of Santa Fe sit sit atop a picnic table surrounded by snow Tuesday afternoon while taking a rest during a hike at Big Tesuque Campground in Santa Fe National Forest. The mountain ranges in southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico that serve as headwaters of the Rio Grande and Pecos River this winter had nearly double the snowpack of historic averages. 

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Snowpack in the regional mountains is the heaviest it has been in years, and it wasn't just a boon for skiers.

For growers, municipalities and other water users, the snowmelt is critical.

The mountain ranges in southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico that serve as headwaters of the Rio Grande and Pecos River this winter had nearly double the snowpack of historic averages. 

041823 md snowmelt2.jpg

Tesuque Creek flows along Big Tesuque Trail on Tuesday in Santa Fe National Forest. With expected snowmelt double the historic average, area water managers expect a strong year for runoff.

