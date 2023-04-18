Snowpack in the regional mountains is the heaviest it has been in years, and it wasn't just a boon for skiers.
For growers, municipalities and other water users, the snowmelt is critical.
The mountain ranges in southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico that serve as headwaters of the Rio Grande and Pecos River this winter had nearly double the snowpack of historic averages.
The high amount is Mother Nature's final defiance of late fall forecasts that said 2023 would bring a third consecutive La Niña, a Pacific Ocean weather pattern that pushes precipitation north, creating drier-than-normal conditions in the Southwest during winter and spring.
Instead, La Niña made an early exit, and the mountains received the most snow since at least 2019, and with a high moisture content — the kind water managers like.
The runoff has boosted the Rio Grande's flow to roughly 3,500 cubic feet per second, putting this year in the top four for river volume since 2007, according to Bureau of Reclamation data.
"It's definitely a different story from last year," said Jason Casuga, chief engineer of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which supplies irrigation water. "The models look like we would get into late June, early July before we start seeing shortages, and hopefully the rain would start by then."
The district should only require a normal monsoon, he said, and not the extraordinarily heavy rains of last year. That's partly because the district expects to receive its full allocation of San Juan-Chama Project water from the Reclamation Bureau for the first time in years.
Casuga was referring to the water that naturally would flow into the Colorado River Basin but is diverted to the Rio Grande from the San Juan River via the Rio Chama through a federal system of dams and tunnels. The bureau allocates the water every year, including to the district, six pueblos, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
If the district gets its full share of almost 21,000 acre-feet — roughly 6.8 billion gallons — and the rainy season is decent, the district might be able to save some of the San Juan-Chama water for next year, Casuga said.
In an email, Carolyn Donnelly, the bureau’s water operations supervisor, wrote she's confident recipients will receive their full allocations this year.
During the Southwest's nearly quarter-century drought, there have been only three years with comparable snowpack runoff as this year. River flow was measured above 5,000 cfs in 2017 and 2019, and at about 4,500 cfs in 2010, according to the bureau's data.
The bulky snowpack hasn't been a blessing to all.
Rapid snowmelt in recent weeks, due to warming temperatures, has swelled the Jemez River, affecting San Ysidro and Jemez Pueblo and disabling the wastewater treatment plant in Jemez Springs.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in Sandoval County. Her executive order makes $750,000 available to assist with emergency measures, help prevent additional damage, repair public infrastructure and lessen the overall recovery time.
One spot of good news is temperatures in that area cooled over the weekend, slowing the snowmelt and, in turn, keeping the river's level at 6 feet, said Randall Hergert, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.
Sandoval County officials expressed concerns last week about river levels flirting with 8 feet, saying if they rise above that threshold, more severe flooding could occur.
Although the weather has warmed, the snowmelt in the Jemez Springs area hasn't quickened, and temperatures are expected to cool going into the weekend, Hergert said.
Last year's robust monsoon made the area soils more damp going into 2023. With the profuse snowmelt in recent weeks, the soils are now downright soggy, so most of runoff from the melting snow is flowing into waterways.
This is a considerably different from the past few years, Hergert said, when the drought-parched soil was like a sponge that absorbed much of the runoff and kept it from replenishing the rivers.
The Santa Fe River is flowing more briskly than it has since 2019, thanks to a higher quantity of wetter snow generating heavy runoff, said Bill Schneider, the city's water resources coordinator.
The city is releasing water from its two reservoirs into the Santa Fe River to make room for water from the greater snowmelt, Schneider said.
Two local monitoring stations, including one in the ski basin, have measured the snow's water content at 121% of average, which creates more runoff, Schneider said.
The profuse runoff has pushed the river flow to above 50 cfs, versus a year ago when it fell to 2 cfs, he said. Fortunately, the monsoon came early last year and elevated it, he added.
Casuga said the only downside of this bountiful snowmelt is there's no place for the district to store surplus "native" or natural Rio Grande water because El Vado Reservoir is closed while the dam is renovated.
Restrictions in the multistate water-sharing agreement don't allow native water to be stored in other reservoirs, he said.
Any extra Rio Grande water will flow downstream to Elephant Butte Reservoir, Casuga said. The one benefit is it will chip away at what the state owes Texas, he added, estimating the water debt at 93,000 acre-feet, or 30.3 billion gallons.
Casuga said it's impossible in New Mexico to know what the water supply will be even in the near future, so you enjoy the good fortune as it comes.
"Even one year, we'll take it," he said.