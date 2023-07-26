For Robert Himmerich y Valencia, the 70th anniversary of the signing of the document that ended the Korean War is barely a historical footnote.
The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, may have ended the war, he said, but even now, there’s no real finality for those who served there and remember its cost. Himmerich y Valencia, 90, said North and South Korea remain at odds all these years later, with the lives that were lost somehow still unrecognized in the decades that followed a brutal conflict that punctuated the 1950s.
“Things are remarkably the same,” the Marine veteran and historian said during an interview in his Santa Fe home earlier this week.
Experts in New Mexico on the conflict, which started in June 1950 and formally ended a little more than three years later, say much the same thing. The Korean War, nestled between the pride of winning World War II and the controversial and divisive quagmire of Vietnam, is known by some Americans — if it is known at all — as the forgotten war.
It was the first hot war in a growing Cold War: Spurred by North Korea’s move across the 38th parallel in 1950, the U.S. was quickly drawn in to defend South Korea. From a geopolitical perspective, the Americans wanted to contain the spread of communism. China, supporting North Korea, wanted to prove it was a world power. And the Soviet Union hoped to secure its foothold in the atomic age by supporting the Chinese and North Koreans in their battle against U.S. and United Nations forces.
The soldiers thrown into battle in Korea’s oft-inhospitable landscape likely gave little if any thought to the political machinations behind it all as they battled to survive in a death struggle that seemed to have no real beginning and no real end.
“What was Korea to these young men?” wrote Santa Fe author Hampton Sides in his 2018 book On Dangerous Ground, which depicts the Marines’ efforts in the bloody Chosin Reservoir early in the war.
Sides said to this day it may be hard for Korean War veterans to explain to their children and grandchildren what it was all about: “Why were we there? What were we fighting for?”
Durwood Ball, an associate professor of history at the University of New Mexico, said the Korean War — which he called “the least-known of our wars of the 20th century” — was “really a graphic episode in containment ... the first armed defense of territory against a communist power.”
Set against the backdrop of the still-new atomic age — the Soviets had detonated their first atomic bomb in 1949, four years after the United States ended World War II with strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan — Korea was unusual because the United States “generally waged wars of annihilation with the objective of really crippling the other side,” Ball said.
“So the idea of waging a war with a limited objective to restore the demilitarized zone was a different kind of war, one we were not accustomed to,” he said.
All these years later, Ball thinks there was no winner in the war.
He has company.
Elvira Masson, a history professor at New Mexico State University who specializes in East Asian history and culture, acknowledged it’s tough to say who won the war in military terms, though it’s a question students love to ask. But on the world political stage, some winners emerged, she said.
For the United States, the war led to the creation of an array of military bases around the world, Masson said, and helped the nation build its postwar economy by supporting the U.S. military-industrial complex. The same was true for Japan, struggling to rebuild its economy after the devastating effects of World War II.
If anything has changed in terms of the current standing of North and South Korea, she said “there are fewer and fewer South Koreans who believe in the idea of reunification.” The two sides, Masson said “have gone down such different paths they are irreconcilable at this point.”
Ball said he does not see reunification occurring unless there is a “terrible war” to make it so.
For his part, Himmerich y Valencia was a green 17-year-old amateur radio operator when he joined the military in May 1950 — about a month before North Korea sent troops across the 38th parallel.
“I didn’t plan on that,” Himmerich y Valencia said with a wry laugh. Because he signed up for what was then known as “ready reserves” — meaning he had acquired a professional speciality and would bring it with him into the military if called upon — he was immediately drawn into the conflict as an aerial radio operator.
He didn’t even have to attend basic training. He knew how to use a rifle and pistol because he grew up hunting and killing varmints on the farm. Himmerich y Valencia first came to Santa Fe as a teen in the late 1940s, attending Santa Fe High when his father got a railroad job in the area.
The next thing he knew, Himmerich y Valencia was stationed in South Korea, serving on transport planes that sometimes ferried supplies and other resources into the battle zone and often carried wounded or dead servicemen out of it.
The military did not use body bags in those days, he recalled, and the dead were frozen solid as they were boarded onto the plane.
That experience, Himmerich y Valencia said, was “not something you get used to, but you learn to live with it.”
Nevertheless, he could not get used to the cold; trying to operate radio equipment was difficult to impossible while wearing gloves or mittens, Himmerich y Valencia said. Grateful he was not on the front lines, he nonetheless held his breath quite a few times as enemy forces tried to take down transport planes as they took off and landed at American-held bases.
“It was a different kind of terror,” Himmerich y Valencia said of his experience.
Like others, he believed the war would be over in a matter of months, as Gen. Douglas MacArthur had predicted.
But MacArthur and others were wrong. Around 36,000 Americans died on the peninsula, some 200 of them New Mexicans. Santa Fe County lost 13 men.
“I didn’t think we’d become as involved as we did. I don’t think anybody did,” Himmerich y Valencia said.
Did he ever question what the war was all about?
No, Himmerich y Valencia replied. “Seventeen-year-olds aren’t that philosophical to think about why war was being waged.”
For the most part, Himmerich y Valencia’s role in the war ended Dec. 8, 1951, when Chinese anti-artillery shells peppered the DC-3 transport he was on. The attack filled his feet with shrapnel. Since then, seven of his 10 toes “have never really worked well again.”
He turned 18 a few days later in a military hospital, got out of the service for a while, and then rejoined, serving in the Marine Corps until 1973. All told, he put in over 20 years in uniform. He served multiple tours in Vietnam, a very different kind of conflict Himmerich y Valencia now says was covered and analyzed by media in a way the Korean War was not.
In retrospect, he said the politics behind the conflict in Korea “was a bunch of hogwash. It was played out by people who had no idea what they were doing.”
Unlike many others, Himmerich y Valencia does not buy into the notion Korea is the forgotten war. Instead, he said “it was more the ignored war than the frrgotten war.”
One look at the peninsula today — a place where North Korea brandishes missiles, South Korea remains on alert and U.S. soldiers prepare for just about anything — and he knows “the war is not over.”