For Robert Himmerich y Valencia, the 70th anniversary of the signing of the document that ended the Korean War is barely a historical footnote.

The signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, may have ended the war, he said, but even now, there’s no real finality for those who served there and remember its cost. Himmerich y Valencia, 90, said North and South Korea remain at odds all these years later, with the lives that were lost somehow still unrecognized in the decades that followed a brutal conflict that punctuated the 1950s.

“Things are remarkably the same,” the Marine veteran and historian said during an interview in his Santa Fe home earlier this week.

KOREAN WAR U.S. SOLDIERS TANKS

Members of a U.S. 3rd Division reconnaissance platoon take cover behind a tank as they fire at a Chinese communist force encountered along the South Korean front on May 31, 1951, during the Korean War.
072423_LS_RobertHimmerichValencia_3_RGB.jpg

Robert Himmerich y Valencia of Santa Fe poses in front of his Marine Corps plaques at his home Monday. Himmerich y Valencia is a former Marine who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Friday is the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

