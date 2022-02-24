The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which is in the throes of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sued four insurance companies this week, claiming they haven't fulfilled their contracts.
The archdiocese is trying to raise enough money to settle the bankruptcy case with more than 400 victims of clergy sexual abuse.
The complaint accuses the insurers of "failure to honor contractual commitments to provide liability coverage to the Archdiocese for claims alleging decades-old sexual abuse."
It "seeks to resolve the sexual abuse claims with proceeds from its liability insurance," the lawsuit says.
The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy more than three years ago. It wants to raise an amount of money not publicly specified in order to settle with the victims. The archdiocese has used property sales and auctions and contributions to generate money.
But insurance payouts are expected by the archdiocese and others to fund a large chunk of the settlement.
Defendants named are Great American Insurance Co., Arrowood Indemnity Co., St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. and United States Fire Insurance Co.
The suit seeks a "declaratory judgment" from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Thuma. A declaratory judgment generally outlines the rights and obligations of parties in a contract.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.