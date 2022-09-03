Another remnant of the COVID-19 era fell late last month after the Office of the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe issued a letter reinstating mandatory attendance at Sunday Mass and "all other Holy Days of Obligation."

Following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, nearly all Catholics in the United States were freed from the obligation to attend Mass on Sunday and other Holy Days, but slowly, archdioceses across the country have returned to mandatory Mass.

On Aug. 22, the Santa Fe Archdiocese joined that group when Archbishop John C. Wester issued a letter requesting all parishioners return to mandatory Mass attendance.

