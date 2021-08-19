An auction company based in the southern U.S. is gearing up for a September online sale of properties belonging to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.
SVN Auction Services provides a batch of information online about the properties and auction scheduled for Sept. 21-28. A second phase of the auction is expected to be held sometime in November.
"BID ONLINE NOW!" says promotional material at www.ASFbankruptcyauction.com.
Both phases of the auction are intended to raise money for a bankruptcy settlement the archdiocese hopes to reach with about 385 victims of sexual abuse committed by priests through the years. Many dioceses across the country have filed for bankruptcy under similar circumstances.
A settlement would require the approval of the victims, and without that, further legal action could proceed. The archdiocese has made it clear it doesn't want that and is raising money through donations, some individual property sales and the auction.
The archdiocese hopes to limit the sales to "non-essential" properties that would not include churches, schools and community halls. The archdiocese has said if a settlement can't be reached, it's possible essential properties would have to be sold. The bankruptcy filing took place in late 2018 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Mexico.
The first phase will consist of about 140 parcels in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Valencia counties. The second phase will include far more parcels in 15 other counties. Most or all of these parcels are vacant and less than one acre in size. But some are much bigger, including a 45-acre site in Valencia County.
Most appear to be parcels donated to the archdiocese by parishioners.
SVN Auction Services, based in Louisiana and Florida, said a participant may bid individually on the parcels or in packages.
The company said prospective participants may drive by the parcels and are encouraged to perform on-site inspections. However, technical property evaluations done by experts require approval in advance.
Among the information on the website are an overview, rules and details of the auction, sign-up documents, an aerial map, a property list, the court order allowing the auction to take place, frequently asked questions and other items.
SVN also encourages participants to hire a licensed broker or an agent. The court record says the archdiocese may pay up to $62,730 to the auction firm for marketing and sale expenses.
A 10 percent commission will be added to the winning bid, and a small portion of the commission may go to the buyers' brokers.
