The Archdiocese of Santa Fe lauded the Vatican’s announcement Thursday it had officially repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” a principle based on 15th-century papal decrees justifying colonial-era acquisition of tribal lands.
“I am pleased to see that the Vatican has repudiated the ‘Doctrine of Discovery,’ and by so doing affirms the rights and dignity of all Indigenous people,” Archbishop John C. Wester said in a statement. “The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which includes 19 Pueblos, is enriched immeasurably by the members of the First Nations who make up a significant part of our Catholic community.”
Shirley Zuni, director of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Native American Ministry and a member of Isleta Pueblo, called the Vatican’s move Thursday a symbolic gesture denouncing the Catholic Church’s role in conquest.
Many Indigenous Catholics are not dwelling on past wrongs, she added.
Instead, they’re focused on love, forgiveness and Christ or the Creator, whom Native people have known far longer than European colonizers, Zuni said.
“We’ve been through a whole lot; our Native people have been through very much. But they have forgiveness in their hearts,” she said. “Like I said, they don’t look at man; they look at our Creator and they follow him. That’s just how we’ve always been.”
New Mexico Indian Affairs Secretary-designate James Mountain called the Vatican’s change a “solid step in the right direction.”
“Understanding that New Mexico tribal communities are one of the last remaining strongholds of intact tribal languages and customs, it is imperative that we collectively continue the efforts for preserving our Native ways of life. Today’s action allows for the opportunity to have truthful dialogue,” he said in a statement.
For some Indigenous people, however, the Vatican’s announcement rang hollow.
Deborah Parker, CEO of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition and a member of the Tulalip Tribe in Washington state, said in a statement the Vatican’s decision, while the correct one, fails to take accountability for the Catholic Church’s role in upholding colonization of Native lands and genocide of Native peoples.
The coalition demands the return of tribal lands where the Catholic Church operated boarding schools, access to boarding school documents and church support for federal efforts to investigate the policies of Native boarding schools.
“We demand that the church respects tribal sovereignty and Indigenous ways of being. We believe these are ways in which the church can begin to take accountability for their actions,” Parker said.