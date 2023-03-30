The Archdiocese of Santa Fe lauded the Vatican’s announcement Thursday it had officially repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery,” a principle based on 15th-century papal decrees justifying colonial-era acquisition of tribal lands.

“I am pleased to see that the Vatican has repudiated the ‘Doctrine of Discovery,’ and by so doing affirms the rights and dignity of all Indigenous people,” Archbishop John C. Wester said in a statement. “The Archdiocese of Santa Fe, which includes 19 Pueblos, is enriched immeasurably by the members of the First Nations who make up a significant part of our Catholic community.”

Shirley Zuni, director of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Native American Ministry and a member of Isleta Pueblo, called the Vatican’s move Thursday a symbolic gesture denouncing the Catholic Church’s role in conquest.