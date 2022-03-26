A running battle with insurers may prolong a resolution to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s clergy sex abuse bankruptcy case.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, involving about 400 victims, has plodded on for nearly 3½ years. The archdiocese and four insurance companies are now ensnared in a legal confrontation of their own, one that has thrown a difficult twist into the high-profile case. At issue is how big a share of a proposed settlement with victims the insurance companies should pay.
Insurers’ participation is expected to be a vital element in the effort to settle with the victims.
The delay in reaching a settlement between the archdiocese and victims has significant financial implications: Bankruptcy court records show the archdiocese has spent $5.7 million on professional fees in the case, including payments for lawyers and financial advisers. It’s a sum that will rise if the proceedings drag on.
Attorneys met Friday with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Thuma for a status conference, with mediation scheduled to continue Monday and Tuesday.
Attorneys for both sides say those sessions will be crucial.
“So it’s ongoing. And the debtors [the archdiocese] remain optimistic that a settlement can be reached,” said Albuquerque attorney Thomas Walker, one of the archdiocese’s lawyers.
But Los Angeles attorney James Stang, a lawyer for a key group of victims called the “unsecured creditors committee,” said that while he and his clients would like to see progress, they will have to consider alternatives if they feel Chapter 11 bankruptcy won’t lead to a resolution.
Since the archdiocese sued its insurance companies in February, insurers have asked the lawsuit be moved from U.S. Bankruptcy Court to U.S. District Court — a request the archdiocese opposes.
“Why? Delay, delay, delay,” Aaron Boland, a Santa Fe attorney for one of the victims, said of the insurers. “The old adage is, ‘Delay always favors the defense’ ” because it turns a case into a “battle of attrition,” Boland said.
Court documents outline how the dispute between the archdiocese and its insurance companies has become the main barrier to a settlement with those who have accused Roman Catholic priests of sexual abuse in New Mexico parishes. Merit Bennett, a Santa Fe attorney who represents four victims, said the contention is a bad sign.
“An agreement on how to apportion settlement funds among the claims of abuse victims is not, as I understand, soon on the horizon,” Bennett wrote in an email message last week. “So, no, the tussling with insurers does not bode well for a ‘quick resolution.’ ”
With mediation still scheduled to continue, it’s not out of the question a breakthrough could take place.
“There continues to be discussions. And we’re hopeful for some resolution that can provide some closure for victims,” said Albuquerque attorney Paul Linnenburger.
The disagreement between insurers and the archdiocese has loomed over the case for months, another attorney for victims said.
Insurance coverage “has been a major battleground since Day One, and the recent ADSF [archdiocese] filings seem (to me, anyway) to represent another move in that long-running chess game between insurers and insured,” Levi Monagle of Albuquerque, whose firm represents about 140 victims, wrote in an email.
Linnenburger, co-counsel for more than 40 victims, said those who were abused are “held hostage” while the case drags out. He said in an interview the insurance companies see delay as “an arrow in their quiver.”
“It is definitely a pattern that those of us who are involved in litigation have noticed,” he said of what he called the insurers’ effort to stall. “That’s not specific to this case.”
Neither the archdiocese nor the four insurance companies responded to requests for comment.
Insurers and the archdiocese have said they agreed in 1996 on a method of paying victims after a round of clergy sexual abuse cases in the 1980s and early 1990s. But the insurers argue in court filings the archdiocese hasn’t lived up to that agreement.
Court records over the past several months display the animosity between the insurers and the archdiocese. The archdiocese’s formal complaint against its insurers says they have “impeded and obstructed” a resolution with victims. Insurers, the archdiocese’s attorneys wrote, “have not accepted or acknowledged their legal obligation to provide coverage” in the case.
The insurance companies — Arrowood Indemnity Co., St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co., United States Fire Insurance Co. and Great American Insurance Co. — argue the archdiocese last year worked out an agreement with the committee representing the victims.
“The insurers were not part of the negotiations that resulted in that proposed agreement, [and] were not consulted,” the companies said in court documents, adding negotiations took place “behind the insurers’ backs.”
The insurers added the archdiocese “aligned itself with its creditors [the victims] … in an effort to manufacture conflicts” with the hope of “obtaining favorable determinations from the Bankruptcy Court in order to bolster bargaining power” against the companies.
Further, insurers say, moving the case to U.S. District Court “will preserve judicial resources and will save the Archdiocese ... from additional proceedings.”
The archdiocese argued bankruptcy court is familiar with the matter and the dispute over insurance is “core” to the bankruptcy case. Moving the conflict “will postpone the day when the Insurers will be compelled to meet their contractual obligations,” the archdiocese’s attorneys wrote.
“It would be inefficient to introduce a new judge at this stage of the proceedings,” the archdiocese wrote, calling the insurers’ contentions “farcical” and “forum shopping” — an effort to move the case to a more favorable court.
Marie T. Reilly, a professor at Penn State Law, said insurance companies have become more aggressive in diocese cases over the past few years.
Reilly also said these cases are complex and insurers feel they need more involvement.
“It’s not like a slip and fall or an auto accident,” she said. “It’s not obviously a stall tactic. There’s a lot of complicated issues involved.”
The archdiocese signaled its wishes in a recent court document.
“The sexual abuse claimants have been waiting more than three years for resolution of their claims,” lawyers wrote, “and artificially inserting avoidable delays into the reorganization process is not in their best interests.”
After all, the archdiocese said, “this case is — or should be — nearing its end.”
