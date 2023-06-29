Daniel Balizan

The Rev. Daniel Balizan of Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community gives ashes on March 6, 2019. The Catholic priest, who has been removed, was arrested Thursday in connection with an allegation of child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A Roman Catholic priest removed from a Santa Fe parish nearly a year ago amid a misconduct investigation was arrested Thursday in connection with an allegation of child sexual abuse, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said in a statement.

Spokeswoman Leslie Radigan wrote in an email the U.S. Attorney's Office informed her of the arrest of the Rev. Daniel Balizan, who previously served at Santa María de la Paz Catholic Community.

"The Archdiocese of Santa Fe reaffirms its zero tolerance and unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community members, especially the vulnerable," Radigan wrote in the statement. "It emphasizes its ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and support for survivors of abuse."

