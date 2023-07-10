040423 jw wester antinuke1.jpg

Anti-nuclear weapons demonstrator Bobbe Besold, center, watches as Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester stands to denounce nuclear weapons earlier this year during a meeting at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. Wester and anti-nuclear groups are organizing an event Sunday at the Santa María de la Paz Community Hall on the 78th anniversary of the Trinity Site atomic blast that reshaped civilization.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

The first atomic blast that lit up the early morning sky at the Trinity Site in south-central New Mexico on July 16, 1945 — an event that opened the door for two nuclear bombs to be dropped on Japan — had an immense impact on the state that is still felt to this day.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester will mark the 78th anniversary of the Trinity test by denouncing the nuclear weapons program that has escalated since the long-ago detonation in a remote desert, and for which New Mexico finds itself in a primary role.

Wester and anti-nuclear groups are organizing an event Sunday at the Santa María de la Paz Community Hall, featuring speakers, music, exhibitions and moments of reflection and prayer on the atomic blast that reshaped civilization. The public can attend or livestream it.

Santa Fe Archbishop John Wester, left, gets a standing ovation after he denounced nuclear weapons April 4 during a community meeting at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

