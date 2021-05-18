St. Pius X High School in Albuquerque will survive the Archdiocese of Santa Fe's bankruptcy process, Archbishop John C. Wester said Tuesday.
Wester said in a letter to the St. Pius community the high school will continue to operate because of financing, donor commitments and the efforts of the St. Pius X Foundation.
The archbishop warned early this year the school might be part of a bankruptcy settlement property sell-off that is taking place due to the fallout from the church's sex abuse scandal, which has created dozens of civil lawsuits against the archdiocese.
But Wester said sources of funding identified "will preserve St. Pius X High School now and for many years to come." He will authorize school administrators to sign faculty members and staffers to employment contracts for the 2021-22 school year.
Wester also encouraged parents to place their children in the school because "the continued success of St. Pius X High School depends largely on sustained enrollment," he wrote, which is "lagging significantly for the coming year."
The archbishop said a new board of trustees will oversee the school. Wester said he will see to it that the school adheres to Catholic theology and moral teachings.
