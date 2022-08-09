Nearly everyone in Tina Cordova’s family had cancer.
Her grandparents, her sisters, her father — and Cordova herself.
Cordova, 62, grew up in Tularosa, a Southern New Mexico town about 65 miles from the Trinity Site, where the U.S. detonated the first atomic bomb in 1945 during World War II. The realization her family was harmed by radioactive fallout from the test hit her when she began studying science, and because of her own cancer diagnosis.
“When I was diagnosed with cancer, they asked me when I’d been exposed to radiation,” Cordova said. “And I said I was a Downwinder. I didn’t say that at the time, but I said I grew up close to the Trinity site. That’s when I started to connect those dots.”
The Atomic Age — its legacy, its future and its lingering dangers — were highlighted Tuesday as Cordova and others joined Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester at his annual Mass on the 77th anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, the second Japanese city leveled by the detonation of a nuclear weapon developed in New Mexico and tested upwind from Cordova's family's home.
“On a day like today when we are remembering the bombing of Nagasaki, it’s important to remember that it started here in New Mexico,” Cordova said. “We survived the blast, but it was the beginning of the end for many people, including my father.”
Others who attended the Mass and a panel discussion with interfaith leaders also talked about the decadeslong effect nuclear weapons have had on their lives. One of them, Paul Griego, a veteran of the cleanup of the Marshall Islands, where the U.S. tested nuclear weapons for 12 years beginning in 1946, said he never imagined he would have bone and intestinal problems later in life.
“I got to go on what seemed to be an exciting adventure, and it was, but radiation, of course, is invisible,” Griego said. “So, I wasn’t aware of what I was getting into.”
Griego, 64, was a radiochemist just shy of 21 years old when he arrived on the islands. He was housed with 450 others on Lowja Island, a site within a 10-mile radius of 37 nuclear test sites. The area where his bunkers were located is now quarantined, he said. His experience at the site and the health issues it’s created for those who lived and worked there prompted him to speak out.
“Most of the men who worked with me side by side have succumbed to radiological issues and cancer,” Griego said. “My health has been compromised. ... I’m concerned about chromosomal damage and about the effects on the native people of the Marshall Islands.”
Cordova and Griego said the U.S. government betrayed its duties to protect people by failing to help those who were knowingly exposed to radiation.
The cleanup of the Marshall Islands can never be fully completed because of the toxicity of the radioactive materials, Griego said. Most of the waste wasn’t truly cleaned; it was simply moved around and eventually buried in a repository known as Runit Dome in Enewetak Atoll.
Griego warned nuclear weapons are even more powerful today and leave more contaminants behind. The most powerful bomb in the U.S. arsenal, the B83, has a maximum yield — the amount of energy released when a nuclear weapon detonates — of 1.2 megatons, according to Scientific American. That's 60 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Nagasaki.
“These contaminants aren’t familiar to nature so it doesn’t know what to do with them," Griego said. "So you go, ‘Gee, what’s the solution?’ The solution is to abolish nuclear weapons.”
Tularosa Basin Downwinders have lobbied the federal government for compensation for the harm caused by the Trinity Site explosion.
“There are communities 20, 30, 40, 50 miles away and no one informed the people here and we’ve been suffering tremendously for 77 years,” Cordova said. “We’re indigenous to this area and the government knew that would affect us and they showed no concern.”
The archbishop’s Mass centered around the seventh beatitude according to Matthew, primarily Matthew 5:9: “Blessed are the peacemakers: For they shall be called the children of God.” Wester said the Catholic Church is making a dramatic shift in its stance on nuclear weapons under the leadership of Pope Francis.
Wester condemned the Department of Energy's budget expansions at both Los Alamos and Sandia national laboratories, saying the money could be spent more effectively in other places.
“Imagine if that much was spent on things that benefit New Mexicans like strong wildfire protection, preserving our precious water and making our schools something to be proud of,” Wester said, noting New Mexico’s drop to 50th in child welfare rankings.
Wester apologized to the victims of nuclear testing, including Natives and Hispanics whose lands were contaminated, saying it is the responsibility of the archdiocese to speak out.
“What happened here speaks to the disregard for the people of New Mexico,” Cordova said. “It’s unforgivable. But for the archbishop to speak out and acknowledge that, that’s something we’re so grateful for.”