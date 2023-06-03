Most Rev. John C. Wester kisses a cross with turquoise stone presented by Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan during Vespers on June 5, 2015, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi. Sheehan died Saturday at age 83.
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan, celebrating Mass in 2014 marking his 50 years of priesthood, died Saturday at age 83. He led the archdiocese until 2015.
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan gives a sermon during 2014 Christmas Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Archbishop Michael J. Sheehan in 2014 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced late Saturday that Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, a Roman Catholic priest for 50 years — 32 of them as a bishop, including 22 years leading the local archdiocese — has died at age 83.
“With sadness and with profound faith in the Risen Christ, I announce to you that Archbishop Sheehan passed away late this afternoon,” Archbishop John C. Wester posted in a message on the Facebook page for the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
“He died peacefully and with firm faith in his Lord and Savior. I am sure that he was very gratified by the many visitors he received these past few weeks,” Wester continued.