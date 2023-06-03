The Archdiocese of Santa Fe announced late Saturday that Archbishop Emeritus Michael J. Sheehan, a Roman Catholic priest for 50 years — 32 of them as a bishop, including 22 years leading the local archdiocese — has died at age 83.

“With sadness and with profound faith in the Risen Christ, I announce to you that Archbishop Sheehan passed away late this afternoon,” Archbishop John C. Wester posted in a message on the Facebook page for the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.

“He died peacefully and with firm faith in his Lord and Savior. I am sure that he was very gratified by the many visitors he received these past few weeks,” Wester continued.

