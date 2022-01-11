Archbishop John C. Wester recalls the sadness he felt upon seeing the Genbaku Dome, a remnant of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
The domed ruin has been preserved in its damaged state as part of a peace memorial to the bomb’s devastation, in which an estimated 140,000 people died. A second bomb dropped in Nagasaki killed as many as 74,000 people.
Wester said the monument struck a chord in him and the bishops who accompanied him on the trip to Japan in 2017.
“I recall hearing about the wrenching story of Japanese schoolchildren who rushed to the windows of their classrooms, attracted by the bright light of the atomic bomb detonating,” Wester said. “One can only imagine their fate.”
Wester told the story Tuesday at an online news conference to underscore the purpose of a pastoral letter he issued, decrying what he called a more dangerous second arms race and calling for nuclear disarmament worldwide.
He pointed to New Mexico’s two national laboratories as contributing to weapons of potential mass destruction, especially with the budget growing for these programs.
Los Alamos National Laboratory is modernizing its plutonium facility to make more bomb cores, or pits, than it ever has. Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque makes nonnuclear components for weapons and other technologies.
A nuclear security agency is pushing to have Los Alamos make 30 plutonium pits by 2026. The agency also hopes to have the Savannah River Site in South Carolina produce an additional 50 pits by 2035.
A recently passed military spending bill will funnel $1 billion to the lab’s pit operations — a sizable increase from last year’s $837 million and more than triple the $308 million allocated in 2020.
Wester said the lab gearing up for greater pit production in the state he calls home increased his sense of urgency in issuing the antinuclear letter.
“Here is where the nuclear arms race really in many ways began — the manufacture and creating of these nuclear armaments — and having been to Japan and seeing the devastation that was caused by them,” Wester said. “It’s such an important topic that we really can’t dally. The time is now.”
In the letter, Wester contends the current arms race is more treacherous than the Cold War because of multiple nuclear threats from countries such as Russia, China and Iran.
Some nuclear experts share his concerns about proliferating threats. In a recent poll by Foreign Affairs, 20 of the several dozen experts surveyed believed more countries will obtain nuclear weapons in the coming years.
Wester said Los Alamos and Sandia labs could be converted to facilities that use their high-tech equipment and skilled workforces to bolster nonproliferation efforts, which could create new jobs.
Wester agrees with Pope Francis’ antinuclear sentiments.
“Pope Francis has made clear statements about the immorality of possessing nuclear weapons, moving the Church from past conditional acceptance of ‘deterrence’ to the moral imperative of abolition,” Wester wrote in the letter’s summary.
Wester said he knows dialogue about disarmament can be challenging because there are many points of view. “I also know that all women and men of good will want peace,” Wester said. “And the coming together to talk, to converse, to discuss is the only way to rid the world of the colossal threat that nuclear weapons are to our security, to life and to the common good.”
We are very close to nuclear war at this time and need to educate ourselves about the fall out. This new generation of nuclear weapons is madness and needs to stop now. This is 2022 can we please use diplomacy and common sense. Out species and planet will be obliterated with any nuclear strike. The money it takes, the waste they produce and the planetary destruction that will occur. We are already suffering very high rates of cancer close to the lab. We need this money and brain power at the labs to research immediate threats of climate collapse. We need to clean up the waste that already exists from the labs and we need to pray for sanity because this is insanity on every level.
Way past time for all religions/denominations to stay in their lane and help the congregations with spiritual needs and guidance. Endorsement of political beliefs and candidates, world security and defenses is out of your lane. Tax them
[thumbup]Indeed, and since this person lives in a glass house, he needs to take care of his own problems before pontificating on political issues, this church is bankrupt for a good reason, but he wants to deflect and obfuscate by changing the subject.
You fail to make the crucial distinctions. Particular partisan advocacy would violate the tax laws. General social justice and peace advocacy is a long, long tradition in the US, perhaps most notably among the Abolitionists, and MLK.
The reason for having nuclear weapons is so that we don't have to use them. They are deterrents. Devastating fire bombing of Tokyo that came before, killed almost as many civilians as the atom bomb. Japan still would not surrender until the atom bombs were dropped. Estimated casualties of the planned invasion if Japan had not surrendered were in the millions. Clearly, very difficult choices for our President at the time.
The weapons mission at LANL is assigned in Washington. The lab has to compete with other organizations for non-weapons work. Non-weapons work can all be done elsewhere. Weapons money pays the rent up there. The free-Tibet arugula crowd that prevails here would like LANL to focus on dangers of microwave ovens in 7-11s. The anti-nuke organizations get paid to protest everything that is LANL
Mr. Martinez, it might be helpful to read the REAL history of the bombing. I suggest Gar Alperovitz. I retired from LANL in 1994, and worked for a time in X-Division, which designs the weapons. So far as I know, the moral/ethical use of the weapons is NOT discussed at LANL, its just a business, and like a business they "promote" their weapons to the country. A dangerous game. For deterrence, about 100 weapons would seem to suffice, but for a good business, 7,000 is better. A waste of money, but the real danger comes with use, when 7,000 nukes will bring down our civilization. LANL "should" discuss these things, but they refuse to do so. As our Empire ends, with China's ascent, a very dangerous period is at hand. Ukraine, Iran and North Korea are examples of possible "triggers" to world conflict.
[thumbup]
The Japanese surrender was complicated but that's a discussion for a different story. The bombs definitely had an effect but still, the big picture was complex.
Good book to read is "Unconditional" by Villanova history professor Marc Gallicchio. He goes through the history of negotiations the Japanese had with the Allies, the discussions of unconditional surrender vs terms, the U.S. war weariness, as well as the attempted military coup d'etat against the Emperor by those who wanted to fight to the last man when he was going to give his surrender speech.
To rephrase Robert E. Lee to the present, it is well that nuclear weapons have made major power war too terrible, lest we seriously contemplate it. I'd love to be Peabody and Sherman and set the WABAC machine up to see what the second half of the 20th Century would have looked like without nukes.
The Archbishop is correct to lament what happened to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but the discussion should include what nations did before nukes while waging war. Scores of cities in Japan and Germany (and to a limited degree, England) had been bombed and firebombed by conventional means when war was well...simply war (Among the Dead Cities, by A C Grayling). Check out the casualties in Hamburg, Dresden, Tokyo, etc. Roughly a quarter of a million people died in the atomic bombings. Including all aspects of war, disease, deliberate extermination, and famine, something like 70-85 million people died in WW II. The two bombs were an asterisk on a worldwide holocaust. WW I was nearly as bad, roughly 40 million dead, some nations almost depopulated of young men, and places like Eastern Europe set up for further years of carnage (The Vanquished, Robert Gerwarth).
To get rid of weapons of war, one has to get rid of war. Otherwise, it will be fought, whether with nuclear weapons or by whatever means are available. Unless, of course, it isn't fought, whether because it's too dangerous (nukes) or because there is nothing for people to fight about (Pope Francis). I'm not actually a big fan of nuclear weapons and I do worry that some day deterrence will fail, but I also wonder about what the the law of unintended consequences would bring should we disarm.
The current issue in the Ukraine, for example, is getting NATO and Russia close to the brink. Its complicated, with Ukraine's history of being part of the USSR and of Czarist Russia before that (as well as being part of the continually reconstituted jigsaw puzzle of Eastern Europe), vs. NATO's expressed purpose of "containing" the USSR and now NATO expansion after the fall of the Soviet state. Now we see Putin's expansionism and desire to restore Russia to its Cold War glory. Let's not forget that the last time the USSR was invaded, it suffered tens of millions dead before finally expelling the N a z i s. Russia doesn't like to be surrounded. I think we are caught by the paradigm of the Cold War and need to escape it.
I think the various recent Popes have the right idea about disarmament and spending the money on making the world a more peaceful place. But that includes all military weapons, not just nukes. Its just getting the various nations, always looking out for the interests of their various oligarchies, to somehow agree.
Oh, and there is nonproliferation work at LANL. It just doesn't bring in the kind of big bucks that the weapons program does ( https://www.lanl.gov/about/facts-figures/budget.php ), so don't waste your time writing your congresspeople. They love to see the money come this way. New Mexico is addicted to Federal dollars, whether they be bases or national labs. If New Mexico wants to look at the sin of taking money for nukes, it only needs to look in a mirror.
This illustrates the "upside" of the very fallible Church: clear moral leadership on peace.
So this person who thinks he speaks for God on earth, is pontificating again about something he knows nothing about and getting involved in issues he has no business in. Maybe he should lecture his about having kids, not pets, like his leader does......https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/06/world/europe/pope-pets-kids.html
At last! I am so grateful to read that a prominent Christian leader has spoken out about the immorality and danger of nuclear weapons. It is a myth that these weapons protect peace and safety. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of deaths from the 1945 explosions at Hiroshima and Nagasaki, thousands more people have died in their production. Talk to Navajo uranium miners, employees at uranium processing plants like the one at Paducah, Kentucky, downwinders in Utah and Kazakhstan and Tularosa, New Mexico for confirmation of this assertion. As we led the world into a nuclear weapons world, we must now lead all of us out of it, as more countries beyond the present nine contemplate initiating nuclear weapons programs. Thank you, Archbishop John Wester for speaking truth to power.
You want separation of church and state. You get away with heinous crimes. You don’t pay taxes. You have no authority. But I’ll grant you freedom of speech.
The Archbishop's lengthy pastoral Letter is an important leadership effort, very welcome and overdue. It bravely enters into factual details, which it gets largely though not entirely correct. Building on this good foundation, the conversation needs more specificity and application to what is going on at Los Alamos in particular, which is unprecedented and particularly damaging to nuclear disarmament and peace. Unfortunately, the idea that Los Alamos can provide an equivalent number of jobs in peaceful missions is naive and unfounded, which tells us this is just the initial step in a more difficult conversation -- which is exactly what Archbishop Wester himself intended and said. One suggestion in the Letter that had particular merit, in our view, is to have conversations with those who work in the field. This needs to be extended to those who might be recruited to work in the nuclear weapons field. Everyone can do this. These jobs are among the worst blights brought to the state by the labs, as they waste whole lives and the talents of thousands of people. The lack of specificity in the Letter need not detract from the very fine messages that comprise nearly the whole document. All those in New Mexico should be very grateful for this leadership, and join the Archbishop's call for political and personal actions and reflection. And thank you to Scott at the New Mexican for covering this well.
Not an ounce of 'leadership' for the US in the real world. Let me know when Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran stop production of nuclear weapons and stop testing of nuclear weapons or even hypersonic weapons. It would be the absolute stupidest move the US could make to stop our nuclear weapons programs. I am beyond thankful for every person who works in each of the US' National Labs.
Such a lambe. Keep being woke Msgr.
Even a broken clock is right once in a while but kinda hard to listen to people who hurt children.
Possibly the larger case of sexual exploitation of children in NM was right nearby on Epstein's very secular ranch. Reducing people to the human failings among them would leave no one standing.
You know it is possible to hate pedos rather they are secular or not right? Not saying this dude is one but he is part of the cult that is and this cult has done so much damage around the world why should I care what they think? You know Lamy hated my people right? He called us donkeys and used us so anyone part of his cult can F off. This ain't the 1800 the catholic church is a laughing stock now
John, I hear your feeling of being disrespected, and am sorry.
And flat anti-Catholicism is so old. Been done for centuries. It's so much more complex. For those of us who (granted, with some bemusement) are led to be in the Church, your disrespect is painful, and unwarranted.
