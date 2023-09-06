Bill Richardson Myanmar

Archbishop John C. Wester, who will celebrate former Gov. Bill Richardson’s Mass of Christian Burial next week at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in downtown Santa Fe, said Wednesday the “larger than life” figure will be remembered as a humanitarian who cared about people.

“Even his politics were people politics,” Wester said in a telephone interview about Richardson, who died Friday in Massachusetts.

Wester said Richardson and his wife, Barbara, are registered parishioners at the Roman Catholic cathedral and would worship there when they were in Santa Fe. He said it was not only a “natural thing” for Richardson’s funeral Mass to be held at the cathedral, but it’s not uncommon for service for a civic figure like Richardson to be held in the mother church of the Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

