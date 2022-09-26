090122_JG_GallegosTrial2.jpg

Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos appears in court earlier this month at a hearing for the July 7 fatal shooting of Andres Griego-Alvarado. Judge Ellington said Monday he may also face deportation.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

A Santa Fe teen accused in the fatal shooting in July of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado will face deportation to Mexico if he is convicted of second-degree murder or a felony count of tampering with evidence, a state judge said Monday.

First Judicial District Judge T. Glenn Ellington told Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos during his virtual arraignment there is a “certainty” he will face action from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement if he is found guilty of either of the felony charges.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, also faces a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under 19.

