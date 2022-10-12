JeremyGay.jpeg

Jeremy Gay

Against the backdrop of statewide worries about crime, the race for state attorney general pits Democrat Raúl Torrez — a well-known Albuquerque prosecutor with decades of experience — against Republican Jeremy Gay, an ex-Marine originally from Illinois who has been practicing law for fewer than 10 years.

Both advocate new ways to attack New Mexico’s problems.

But their party affiliations — and the stereotypes that sometimes come with them — belie their solutions.

