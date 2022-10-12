Against the backdrop of statewide worries about crime, the race for state attorney general pits Democrat Raúl Torrez — a well-known Albuquerque prosecutor with decades of experience — against Republican Jeremy Gay, an ex-Marine originally from Illinois who has been practicing law for fewer than 10 years.
Both advocate new ways to attack New Mexico’s problems.
But their party affiliations — and the stereotypes that sometimes come with them — belie their solutions.
Torrez, 46, is the district attorney in Bernalillo County, the state’s population center and considered by many as the nexus of its struggles with drugs, property crime and violence.
Following an Ivy League education, Torrez has spent much of his legal career as a prosecutor at the county, state and federal levels. He is finishing his second term as district attorney in the Albuquerque area. He survived a rugged challenge from State Auditor Brian Colón to win the Democratic Party nomination.
Gay, who lives in Gallup, was unopposed in the Republican primary. The 33-year-old, who works in private practice, obtained both his undergraduate and law degrees from Ave Maria University, a South Florida school dedicated “to further teaching, research and learning ... in the abiding tradition of Catholic thought.”
Gay says his connection to New Mexico began when he was 18, when he met his wife Casey, who is from Gallup.
“That’s when I really started falling in love with New Mexico,” he said in a recent interview.
After serving as a U.S. Marine Corps judge and special assistant U.S. Attorney from 2015 to 2019, Gay said he and his family returned to New Mexico, where he began managing Advocate Law Center, a private law firm in which he is now a partner.
Exactly when the Gay family made New Mexico their permanent home became a point of contention recently when former Bernalillo County Commissioner James M. Collie filed a petition in state District Court claiming Gay didn’t meet residency requirements to run for attorney general, a job which requires candidates to have lived in the state “continuously” for five years before the election.
Gay’s campaign manager, Noelle Gemmer, called the challenge a distraction tactic.
“Jeremy and his family have called New Mexico home since 2014,” she wrote in an email. The family “temporarily left NM on active duty orders ... and returned as soon as he entered the Reserve Forces,” she wrote.
District Judge T. Glenn Ellington denied Collie’s petition asking for Gay to be removed from the ballot. He ruled the question was raised at the wrong time in the election cycle. But Torrez recently said the court hadn’t answered the question. It could come up again if Gay were to win the election.
Gay’s campaign did not produce a résumé with the specific dates and titles associated with his military service in response to several requests from The New Mexican.
The position, long considered a potential launching pad to higher office, is being vacated by Hector Balderas, who is term limited. The job pays about $95,000 per year and carries the responsibility of overseeing a $42 million annual budget and about 200 employees.
The Attorney General’s Office carries a diverse set of responsibilities, ranging from serving as chief legal counsel to the state’s executive branch to enforcing consumer protection laws and prosecuting criminal and civil crimes. However, it’s the state’s violent crime rate — and its relationship to a reformed bond system — that has taken center stage in the Gay-Torrez race.
Voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2016 essentially doing away with money bonds in favor of a system that requires prosecutors who want a defendant jailed until trial to prove by “clear and convincing evidence” that the person is so dangerous no other conditions of release would sufficiently protect the community.
Torrez has been a vocal proponent of reforming the reformed system — which he and others have said created a “revolving door” for criminals — claiming it results in too many criminals being released back into a community.
In 2021 he supported legislation that would have create a “rebuttable presumption against release,” meaning defendants charged with certain crimes would be held until trial unless they could prove they were not a danger to the community.
A recent study by researchers from the University of New Mexico and the Santa Fe Institute found that approach would have a small effect on violent crime rates and would result in many people being jailed unnecessarily.
Torrez called the study “flawed” and said it was “manufactured to justify an obviously broken system.”
In a recent interview, he criticized the state Supreme Court and Administrative Office of the Courts for seemingly taking a position on the issue, saying the judiciary should allow legislators to debate how best to balance a defendant’s due process rights and the community’s need for public safety.
Torrez had a similar response to a 2022 Legislative Finance Committee report which found his conviction rate was about 59 percent, “putting prosecutorial performance in the 2nd Judicial District below the national benchmark” of about 74 percent.
While his critics used the report as ammunition to attack Torrez’s performance in office, he punched back in a 19-page response letter in which he called the report a “flawed analysis” based on misinformation and incomplete data.
In both instances, Torrez said, data used by analysts and researchers did not match his own anecdotal experience and statistics gathered on the job as top prosecutor in the judicial district with the state’s highest crime rate.
For his part, Gay also bemoaned the effects of the bond system — referring to it on his website as “catch and release” — and said he’s committed to improving it.
But he’s says rebuttable presumptions aren’t necessarily the answer.
“In part it’s on [district attorneys] to actually be filing the correct paperwork,” Gay said in a recent interview. “I don’t see enough diligence from our own DAs to use the system. I know there’s a lot of griping about the bail reform system, but all it did was change the standard. It raised the bar, but you can meet the bar.
“I don’t believe anyone should be incarcerated arbitrarily,” Gay said. “The presumption that they should just be held and have to prove that they should be set free — well, that’s not really our criminal justice system. In the Untied States, it’s innocent until proven guilty ...
“No, we can’t turn the system on its head in that sense,” Gay continued. “But if this individual is a danger to society, if they’re a massive flight risk, if they’re a risk of immediate re-offense, DAs need to be able to file the paperwork to get that person detained.”
Torrez repeatedly has committed to protecting abortion rights in New Mexico and said he would build a team of attorneys ready to fight for a women’s right to choose and have access to safe, legal abortions. He listed doing so as among his top priorities.
Asked in a recent interview if he would protect or expand abortion rights if elected, Gay — a father of six children — said he doesn’t see that as the attorney general’s role.
“The AG’s office is law enforcement,” he said. “I’m not a lawmaker. I’m here to enforce the laws. ... Any laws that exist on the books, I’ll be protecting and enforcing. But yeah, I mean, I don’t have a position to expand or create legislation in that space.”
Torrez has about $1.6 million in campaign donations, almost five times the approximately $345,000 raised by Gay, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Gay also has the disadvantage of being a Republican in a state which has only elected three Republican attorneys general in 110 years.
Gay said in a recent interview he’s not intimidated by that because New Mexico Democrats “aren’t like Democrats in California or New York” and he’s not your average Republican, which gives him a lot of “crossover appeal.”
“We’re very rural state,” he said. “We have a lot of family values and traditions. Also, there is a kind of caricature of what a Republican is ... maybe a well-earned caricature of like an old, rich, angry white person, and I’m not old, angry, rich or white and so that, for Democrats as well, it’s a fresh face.”
Gay recently released the results of a poll paid for by his campaign which concluded the race is more competitive than suggested by an August poll that put him 16 percentage points behind Torrez.
According to Gay’s poll, released earlier this month, he’s in a “statistical dead heat” with Torrez.
“I don’t think that’s remotely accurate,” Torrez said in a recent interview. “But I’m sure he’s doing what he can to make himself seem more competitive.”