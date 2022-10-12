JeremyGay.jpeg

Jeremy Gay

Against the backdrop of statewide worries about crime, the race for state attorney general pits Democrat Raúl Torrez — a well-known Albuquerque prosecutor with decades of experience — against Republican Jeremy Gay, an ex-Marine originally from Illinois who has been practicing law for fewer than 10 years.

Both advocate new ways to attack New Mexico’s problems. But their party affiliations — and the stereotypes that sometimes come with them — belie their solutions.

Torrez, 46, is the district attorney in Bernalillo County, the state's population center and considered by many as the nexus of its struggles with drugs, property crime and violence.

