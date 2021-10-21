The city of Santa Fe's Office of Affordable Housing is opening up the process for builders and other entities to apply for a chunk of the $3 million Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
Every year, the city accepts applications and hears proposals to create, preserve or rehabilitate affordable housing around Santa Fe.
An informational Zoom meeting for interested applicants is scheduled Wednesday. Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. Nov. 10.
"This funding is truly transformative in that it fills gaps for which other sources of housing funds either aren't available or aren't flexible enough to use in an effective manner," City Councilor Renee Villarreal said in a statement.
For more information, contact Affordable Housing Director Alexandra Ladd at agladd@santafenm.gov.
