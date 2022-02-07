The deadline to apply to serve on the city of Santa Fe's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has been extended to Feb. 14, according to a city news release.
The original deadline was Jan. 28, but the city didn't receive at least three applications for four of the seven positions, according to the news release. If the city doesn’t receive at least three complete applications for each position, City Clerk Kristine Mihelcic has the authority to extend the deadline.
The commission is supposed to be staffed by a representative from each City Council district, plus a statistician and a cartographer or geographer. The city didn't receive enough applications for a representative from Districts 3 and 4, a statistician or a cartographer/geographer.
The commission was established in 2014 and is tasked with determining new City Council district boundaries every 10 years as new census data is released. According to city code, the four districts are supposed to be as equal in population as possible.
The commission formed in 2015 in preparation of the 2016 election, after the city annexed some 4,120 acres and the addition of close to 13,250 residents.
If interested, send an email to Mihelcic at kmmihelcic@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-6521.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.