The city of Santa Fe is seeking applications from faith-based organizations and nonprofits to run a pilot program offering a housing alternative for the homeless.

The City Council approved a resolution in April to create a one-year pilot program that calls for installing 25 small pallet shelters on private property. The council allocated $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the program, known as a "safe outdoor space" initiative.

The application opened on the city's website in July and was extended to Sept. 15 from an initial closing date of Aug. 25.

