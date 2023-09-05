The city of Santa Fe is seeking applications from faith-based organizations and nonprofits to run a pilot program offering a housing alternative for the homeless.
The City Council approved a resolution in April to create a one-year pilot program that calls for installing 25 small pallet shelters on private property. The council allocated $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act for the program, known as a "safe outdoor space" initiative.
The application opened on the city's website in July and was extended to Sept. 15 from an initial closing date of Aug. 25.
"Providers wanted the opportunity to submit really quality applications," said project manager Brittany Rodriguez, who works in the city's Youth and Family Services Division.
The city is seeking applications from nonprofit religious organizations to serve as host sites, and applications from service providers to operate the shelter communities.
Potential services range from case management and housing navigation to security, meal distribution and substance use and mental health counseling.
After the application period closes, an evaluation committee will look at the applications and hopefully make selections by mid-fall, said Kyra Ochoa, director of the city's Community Health and Safety Department.
The concept of safe outdoor spaces has become more popular in recent years as cities across the country look for innovative solutions to help the homeless. Churches and other faith groups frequently have been used as host sites, in part because of their focus on helping the needy and also because many have land or parking lots that sit unused during much of the week.
In Colorado, the Colorado Safe Parking Initiative has partnered with faith communities in Denver and Jefferson County to give people living out of their cars a safe place to park overnight with access to bathrooms, showers and case management services.
Ochoa said Santa Fe considered something similar but opted for pallet shelters instead.
"Although many unhoused people do live in their cars, we had a large problem with people who don’t have cars and are unable to be in congregate shelters for one reason or another," she said.
The city drew inspiration from the Community of Hope in Las Cruces and a pallet shelter program at Regis University in Denver, which hosted more than 100 people on campus before the program moved to a new location last year.
Depending on which organizations apply and how much capacity each applicant has, the pallet shelters may all be at one location or they could be split up into several sites, Ochoa said.
"We want to see what our community is putting forward as what they want and what their capacity is and meet them there," Ochoa said.
The applicants will not have to seek special approval to become a shelter community host site because of how faith-based communities are zoned. The application asks organizations to describe how they would implement a good neighbor agreement with surrounding businesses and residents.
Ochoa said she could not comment on how many or which organizations have submitted applications.
The majority of the program's funding will go toward services provided at the shelter communities. It's possible some applicants may also offer in-kind services, Ochoa said.
The 25 shelters have been purchased by the city and are in storage at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. Each shelter cost $14,000, including installation and amenities such as mattresses, heaters and air conditioning units.
The city expects more than one person to use each shelter in a given year.
The tiny shelters, which could accommodate a couple or a single parent, are intended to be used as transitional housing to help get people living on the streets eventually move into some form of permanent housing. Ochoa said the hope is that the transition will take about six months, and that each shelter will serve at least two people during the pilot year.
All told, she said the cost to host one person at a safe outdoor space, including 24/7 security and case management services, is estimated to be $45 a night.
"For that kind of wraparound service, it's a good deal," she said. "During the pandemic when we were housing people in hotels, it was quite a bit more expensive than that."
The shelter communities will make it easier for people to connect homeless Santa Feans with services they need, Ochoa noted.
The city has hired a formal evaluator to assess the pilot program, with the possibility that it will continue and expand.
"We want to see if it’s the right fit for Santa Fe," Rodriguez said.