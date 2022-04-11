Electric companies seeking to merge in New Mexico blasted the state Public Regulation Commission’s denial of the move, claiming in a court filing last week it was unfair and based on inadmissible evidence.
Public Service Company of New Mexico, Avangrid of Connecticut and Iberdrola of Spain filed a 74-page argument with the state Supreme Court, contending the commission drew faulty conclusions and emphasized the wrong information when it rejected the merger.
The three companies appealed the commission’s decision to the state Supreme Court and now request a chance to give oral arguments. PNM and Avangrid announced their desire to merge in late 2020, but a contentious year for the merger proposal in the commission’s discovery and hearing processes ended in December with the PRC’s rejection of the plan.
Last week, the companies filed numerous arguments with the court, including the contentions the commission’s hearing examiner, Ashley Schannauer, wasn’t always neutral and commission members used comments and information that didn’t belong in the record.
The commission also “disregarded the presumption of innocence” as it considered an investigation of Iberdrola executives in Spain — which, the applicants said, “is a core safeguard of fairness in our legal system.” Iberdrola is the parent company of Avangrid.
Commission Chairman Joseph Maestas of Santa Fe declined to comment, saying he would have to recuse himself if he stated an opinion and the state Supreme Court later kicked the case back to the commission.
PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval said in a statement the three companies would like an “oral argument to ensure that the Court and the parties have every opportunity to address any questions not resolved by the briefs.”
Mariel Nanasi, head of New Energy Economy, a frequent PNM critic and an opponent of the merger plan, said in a statement Monday the commission made the right call. The commission “found that the risks and harms are significantly outweighed by any benefits of the merger. This was a factual determination based on the evidence before them.”
New Energy Economy, a Santa Fe nonprofit, was the only organization that still opposed the merger proposal after months of evidence collection and hearings.
The merger applicants “wrote a persuasive brief but [it wasn’t] good enough to overcome the real risks of the merger as a whole,” Nanasi wrote Monday.
The companies’ brief criticized Schannauer and the five-member commission. Hearing examiners act as recommending judges to the commissioners. Schannauer and the commission expressed concern about the service record of Avangrid subsidiaries in the Northeast U.S.
Schannauer wrote in his recommendation on the merger if the company’s performance in New Mexico were similar to that in the Northeast, “the quality of PNM’s service is likely to be diminished.”
The merger applicants also objected to a $10,000 fine against them for withholding information.
Schannauer called out the merger applicants 11 months ago for not divulging information about electric service problems and penalties in the Northeast. The applicants wrote last week there is no rule, regulation, precedent or requirement that applicants disclose such information.
They added the information was available in public documents, such as filings with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission.
They accused Schannauer of exceeding his role as a detached and neutral judge when he looked for and found information about the Avangrid subsidiaries’ service problems and fines.
They also said Schannauer and the commission chose to overlook the public benefits of a merger, including $67 million in ratepayer credits and more than $200 million in jobs and state economic development benefits. The PRC and hearing examiner “improperly placed their thumbs on the risk side of the scale,” the companies said.
They also relied on hearsay from a consultant’s report in Maine, a Maine state representative’s opinion and comments from a man who now is an administrative law judge with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, all of which should have been inadmissible, the companies said.
The consultant’s report wasn’t published by a government agency, they argued, and the comments of the state representative and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission judge were not given under oath.
Nor did the two men face cross-examination, the companies said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
As someone who has grown up in New Mexico, I feel it is so important to put emphasis on getting experts in our state to put us on the right path towards renewable energy. Sadly, we have been shown time and time again that the PRC either can't or won't do it because they aren't equipped to do this. However, Avangrid is equipped to do this and has a reputation as a leader in renewable energy. Let's listen to the experts here!
Avangrid certainly has experience in poor customer service and generating higher rates for customers. I prefer lower rates over "saving the planet."
having followed this important issue; it sounds like a case of "crying over spilled milk" by the contesting companies who did a poor job of presenting substantiating evidence to the contrary. Sorry fellas three strikes and you are out !
This report sure makes it sound like Avangrid and PNM were victims of an outrgeious miscarriage of justice simply because the PRC had the gall to consider Avangrid's prior experiene managing energy in Maine and Spain. Their preference is that the PRC had simply weighed their promises of jobs and revenue and not examined the degree to which they had failed to meet promises elsewhere. Past performance is a better indicator of future performance than empty promisess. Thank you, PRC for seeing through the smoke an mirrors.
I am guessing the Supreme Court will agree with the PRC. But Avangrid will be back in 2023, once the Governor can appoint a new, more industry-supportive PRC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.