The New Mexico Court of Appeals has overturned the conviction of a man who was accused of severely injuring a bicycle rider in a high-profile incident near Galisteo in March 2018 involving several senior cyclists who had described it as a road-rage collision.

The ruling, which comes more than two years and nine months after Jacob Brown, 44, of Moriarty began serving his 31/2-year sentence, says the state District Court in Santa Fe failed to give the jury proper instructions in considering its verdict on a count of great bodily injury by vehicle.

The appeals court sent the case back to District Court for a new trial on the charge, the most serious of three counts on which Brown was convicted in January 2020. He also was found guilty of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash. The appeals court upheld those convictions.

