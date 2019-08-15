Rob Apodaca, who’d entered the jam-packed 3rd Congressional District race earlier this summer, announced Thursday he would be dropping out.
Apodaca, 48, did not give a reason for his departure from the Democratic primary field.
Apodaca grew up near Taos and runs a consulting firm. He is a 1992 graduate of New Mexico State University.
“I very much want to thank my family, friends and supporters for all of their encouragement over the past few months,” he said in a statement. “I decided to run for Congress with one goal in mind – to help the people and our communities of northern New Mexico. I love this state and I especially love this district. It has been an honor to be supported by the many people who have stood behind me and I owe so much to them and the people of this district. I had hoped that my work would continue in Congress, but unfortunately that cannot happen at this time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.