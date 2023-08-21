Albuquerque police have charged four teenage boys with murder in the Aug. 13 drive-by shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwestern side that killed a 5-year-old girl as she was sleeping.

Detectives believe the target of the shooting was a boy who lived in the mobile home with his grandmother and was engaged in an ongoing dispute with one of the suspects, 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Galilea Samaniego was struck in the head with a bullet during the early morning incident. Her death comes as several teenagers — some as young as 13 — in Albuquerque and across the state face charges in recent deadly gun violence.

Recommended for you