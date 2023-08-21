Albuquerque police have charged four teenage boys with murder in the Aug. 13 drive-by shooting at a mobile home park on the city’s southwestern side that killed a 5-year-old girl as she was sleeping.
Detectives believe the target of the shooting was a boy who lived in the mobile home with his grandmother and was engaged in an ongoing dispute with one of the suspects, 17-year-old Jose Luis Ramirez, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a news release Monday.
Galilea Samaniego was struck in the head with a bullet during the early morning incident. Her death comes as several teenagers — some as young as 13 — in Albuquerque and across the state face charges in recent deadly gun violence.
One of the young suspects accused in Galilea’s death, Alexander Barraza, 15, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of a probation violation, the Albuquerque Police Department said in a news release. Detectives arrested Yahir Carballo, 16, Friday afternoon.
Police are still searching for Ramirez and his brother, 15-year-old Alan Ramirez, the news release said.
Along with an open count of murder, the teens are charged with conspiracy, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
According to the news release, investigators believe the teens drove two Kia Souls into the Vista Del Sol mobile home park just before 6 a.m. Aug. 13. Several gunshots were fired from the vehicles, including one that struck Galilea, who was sleeping in a bedroom with her two sisters. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.
The elderly homeowner had been babysitting the three sisters and another child at the time of the shooting.
A second drive-by shooting occurred four minutes later in a nearby neighborhood on Delgado Drive, the news release said. A couple living at the home with their 4-year-old son told officers they had surveillance video showing two Kia Souls had approached the home before shots were fired.
Investigators found bullet casings at the mobile home park matched those at a November 2022 shooting tied to several teenage suspects, including Jose Luis Ramirez and Alan Ramirez, the news release said, adding, “APD is working with the ATF to investigate the guns, ammunition and bullet casings used in these shootings.”
Police have recovered the stolen Kias, according to the release. One had been burned.
Earlier this month, a 13-year-old boy was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Sydney Wilson at a gas station in Albuquerque. Wilson had been trying to find her stolen vehicle with the GPS on her phone, police said, and encountered the boy and other teens riding around in her car.
Two Albuquerque boys, ages 14 and 15, were accused this month in the July 4 killing of Alana Gamboa. Police said the boys had arranged a drug deal with a plan to rob Gamboa before the incident turned deadly.
In late July, 14-year-old Porfirio Brown of Questa was accused of killing his 13-year-old friend, Amber Archuleta, at his father’s home in the small community in far Northern New Mexico.
A hearing is scheduled Wednesday in Taos to determine if Brown will be tried as a youthful offender and whether he will be detained until his trial.