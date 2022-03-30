The man who oversaw creation of the Drury Plaza Hotel in downtown Santa Fe a decade ago now is guiding an investor group that wants to build 224 apartments near the intersection of Agua Fria Street and Airport Road, adjacent to the Santa Fe Country Club.
Casa Verde, on the western side of the city, would be a market-rate complex near N.M. 599.
“You are close to 599, which can get you basically anywhere pretty quickly,” said Brian Nenninger, the representative for the investor group MBR 7261 Airport Road LLC, which is under contract to purchase the 7.96 acres bounded by Airport, Agua Fria and Camino Juliana.
Like another 15 or so apartment projects recently completed, under construction or starting construction soon, Casa Verde tenants likely will be young professionals, retirees and the “middle class segment that hasn’t gotten a home yet,” Nenninger said.
Casa Verde will have an early neighborhood notification meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 12 on Zoom. Notices for early neighborhood notifications are sent to residents within 300 feet of the project. The meetings are required for many development projects before they are submitted to the city.
The Casa Verde project will seek Santa Fe Planning Commission approval for a variance from the 45-foot height limit because one of the project’s nine buildings as preliminarily outlined will reach 49 feet, Nenniger said.
He hopes to submit the project to the city at the end of April or early May and appear before the planning commission in early summer. If the city approval process allows, the developer hopes to start construction near the end of the year or early 2023 and have all the units completed 14 months later or in the first half of 2024, Nenninger said.
“Demand remains strong [for new apartments], even with 15 projects,” Nenninger said.
Nenninger has closely observed the Santa Fe market for 15 years. He and his wife have lived in Santa Fe full time since April 2020 after splitting time between San Antonio, Texas, and Santa Fe, where his wife is from and has a home.
They met while Nenninger spent considerable time in Santa Fe from 2007-14 as the Drury Hotels' project development manager to resurrect the former St. Vincent Hospital structure downtown as the Drury Plaza Hotel.
Back then, Nenninger offered tours of the Drury property to many residents curious and/or dubious of the hotel project. Now, Nenninger said he already has had dinner with some neighbors near Airport and Agua Fria.
“I’m proudest of the fact that at the end of the approval process for [Drury Plaza], most of our detractors became supporters and friends,” Nenninger said. “[The old hospital building] was an eyesore, unused, vandalized. We ended the project with a lot of goodwill. We gave that whole corner of the city new life.”
Nenninger established the Orion West project development, planning and management company in Santa Fe in June 2020 as a way to stay mostly in the city rather than on the road.
MBR 7261 Airport Road LLC is under contract to purchase the Airport Road/Agua Fria property from Albertsons, which has owned it for a number of years but decided not to build a store at the location.
Casa Verde is being designed with recent live-work evolutions in mind, in part as a reaction to the pandemic.
“Post-COVID, a lot more people are working at home,” Nenninger said.
Casa Verde will distribute 224 apartments among six larger buildings — five at three stories and one at four stories reaching 49 feet — and three smaller buildings that will have 12 garages on ground level available to any tenant for an extra fee and one level of apartments above.
“There is a demand for garages and we have the space to do it,” Nenninger said.
Casa Verde would be at the lower end of the top 10 largest apartment complexes in Santa Fe.
Preliminary plans call for about 108 one-bedroom units ranging from 661 to 1,000 square feet, about 83 units from 1,000 to 1,150 square feet, and about 33 units from 1,300 to 1,700 square feet.
Nenninger said rent estimates have not been determined but will be market rate, which in Santa Fe typically ranges from $1,300 to $2,000 and more.
“These are estimates,” he said. “We have not gotten that far in design.”
