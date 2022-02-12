Rents at low-income Santa Fe apartments

Tres Santos, 1899 Pacheco St.: 136 units; one bedroom, $732; two bedrooms, $866.

Evergreen, 2020 Calle Lorca: 70 units; one bedroom, $850; two bedrooms, $1,030.

Vista Alegre, 1489 Zepol Road: 286 units; one bedroom, $960; two bedrooms, $1,140.

San Miguel Court, 2029 Calle Lorca: 96 units; one bedroom, $1,020; two bedrooms, $1,180; rental insurance is mandatory.

Soleras Station, 4804 Railrunner Road: 87 units; $251 to $1,406.

Village Sage, 5951 Larson Loop: one to three bedrooms, $348 to 1,010; Monarch Properties.

Villa Alegre Senior, 144 Villa Alegre: one and two bedrooms, $700 to $824.

Villa Alegre Family, 244 Villa Alegre St.: two bedrooms, $394 to $929.

Stage Coach Apartments, 3360 Cerrillos Road: studio to three bedrooms, $267 to $691.

Paseo del Sol, 4551 Paseo del Sol: studio to three bedrooms, $716 to $929.

Campo Alegria, 104 Camino del Campo: one and two bedrooms, $333 to $858.

San Tierra, 3991 Camino Juliana: two and three bedrooms, $783 to $903.

Los Piñones, 825 Calle Mejia; rent not available.

Tuscany at St. Francis, 2218 Miguel Chavez: one bedroom, $821.

Anasazi Village, 6921 Airport Road: one bedroom, $732; two bedrooms, $866; three bedrooms, $989.

Casa Villita, 3330 Calle P’o Ae Pi: one bedroom, $732; two bedrooms, $866.

Encino Villa, 1501 Montano St.: studio to one bedroom, $770 to $850.

Sangre de Cristo, 1801 Espinacitas St.: one to four bedrooms, up to $1,013.

Santa Fe Apartments 255 Camino Alire: one bedroom, $933; two bedrooms, $1,141; three bedrooms, $1,297.

San Isidro, 4501 San Ignacio: one to three bedrooms, $820 to $1,295.

San Ignacio, 4499 San Ignacio Road: 127 units, one to three bedrooms, $659 to $870.

Sources: publichousing.com and individual apartment websites. Note: rent costs at some apartment complexes were not available and were not included in this list.