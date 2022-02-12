Seven years ago, $850 was the going monthly rate for an apartment in Santa Fe.
Today, $850 falls square in the realm of low-income housing — a commodity as rare in Santa Fe as a $250,000 house.
And the starting rent at Santa Fe’s newest apartments mostly tops $1,700 per month.
Yet $850 remains a steep price for plenty of Santa Fe workers, let alone the “average” rental rate hovering around $1,400 to $1,600 a month, according to numerous online apartment rental websites.
In a city deep in the throes of an affordable housing crisis, the inability to find economical housing — particularly at the apartment level, where lease costs are skyrocketing — is a new and unwanted twist. And for those who long ago knew they were priced out of the market for a single-family home, the ripple effect of these new realities is daunting.
The inability to find cost-effective housing, especially in the apartment market, doesn’t apply just to people in the lower reaches of Santa Fe’s economic scale: service industry workers or the unemployed. Teachers, state employees, small-business owners — many say they struggle to afford a home, even as the city builds more large complexes.
A 2020 Santa Fe Housing Report by the Santa Fe Association of Realtors determined 37.8 percent of people who work in Santa Fe don’t live in Santa Fe. They largely commute from Albuquerque/Rio Rancho or Española because housing is cheaper in both regions.
Eliot Chavez in January 2021 launched a business called E-repairs at the Design Center on Cerrillos Road, where he repairs cellphones, computers, tablets, small watches, drones and game consoles. He previously ran a mobile electronics repair service.
Chavez, 32, and his fiancée were living with her mother when they decided to move to the new Broadstone Rodeo apartments on Rodeo Road that now are called Olympus Rodeo.
“We took over someone else’s lease at Olympus Rodeo because they couldn’t afford it,” Chavez said. “We only lasted five months because we couldn’t afford it. We’re now in Española for $990 for two bed, two bath.”
Chavez had lived in Santa Fe his whole life and he describes it as a “sad story” that he has to commute from Española. But he says the inconvenience is outweighed by the assurance that he can afford a place to live.
“Right now we are sleeping good,” Chavez said. “I can’t tell you how much stress I was under not knowing where we were going to be next month. Right now, we’re relaxed; we’re comfortable.”
Based on the long-cited figure that renters are “cost-burdened” if rent is more than 30 percent of gross income, a renter would have to earn $40,000 a year for a $1,000 monthly rent check to be “affordable”; $60,000 to reasonably pay $1,500; and $80,000 a year to pay $2,000 — a number commonly seen at the new two-bedroom apartments that opened in Santa Fe in the past year.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department has been using the 30 percent metric to define “affordable” housing since 1981 after a 25 percent affordable housing figure was first established in 1969. The 30 percent figure has been cited like gospel in affordable housing discussions ever since, but even HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research acknowledges the rule now is “nearly useless” in an article titled "Rental Burdens: Rethinking Affordability Measures."
Costs for necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, medical care and communication have soared similarly to rents, with the salaries of many not coming close to keeping up.
The HUD article cites Frank Nothaft, former chief economist at Freddie Mac and now at CoreLogic, as saying: “If your income is $500,000 a year, you can pay 40 percent and still have money left. But if your income is $20,000 a year, it will be hard to make ends meet if you’re paying 30 percent of your income on rent.”
No new number is floating around to replace the 30 percent figure that defines “cost-burdened” for renters.
But Shelly Felt, executive director of Youth Shelters and Family Services, the Santa Fe housing assistance provider for homeless youth, gave it a shot.
“If I were giving financial advice to someone just starting out, I would say look for something more like 22 percent of your income,” Felt said. “To accomplish that, you might have to live with someone.”
A typical young person earning maybe $15 to $18 per hour would be able to afford a $572 to $686 a month apartment if paying 22 percent of gross income.
But the $600-a-month apartment has largely met the fate of the dodo bird. The number of units renting for less than $600 a month dropped by 3.9 million across the country from 2011 to 2019 or tumbled from 32 percent of all rental units to 22 percent, according to "America’s Rental Housing 2022," authored by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.
Expense factors are so different from person to person that Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition Executive Director Michael Barrio doesn’t have an alternative percentage for the 30 percent.
“I think the 30 percent thing is antiquated,” Barrio said. “That is a very cold calculation taking no other factors into account. It becomes very difficult to pin down what is the number because there are so many other factors.”
Rents increased an average of 12 percent in the past year in Santa Fe at the 25 largest apartment complexes tracked by commercial real estate services firm CBRE’s Albuquerque office. Though Albuquerque is considered cheaper than Santa Fe, rents rose 18 percent in the Duke City, said Billy Eagle, senior vice president at CBRE in Albuquerque.
Nationwide, rents have increased about 18 percent to 20 percent, averaging numbers from numerous online apartment listing services.
Housing experts say one reason Santa Fe's problems have become exacerbated is its attractiveness in the COVID-19 era. People are escaping big cities to work remotely, retire or just live here. It’s expensive in Santa Fe, yes, but still relatively cheap for transplants from California, Texas, Colorado and elsewhere.
“The affordability in Santa Fe is much better,” Eagle said. “People are moving here from Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix. Retirees are moving here. That puts pressure on rentals. What I see, as housing becomes less attainable, people want to move into a nice apartment.”
Other key factors: People are downsizing from houses to apartments and some in apartments are waiting without much success to find a house to buy. Plus, Los Alamos National Laboratory has been adding about 1,200 employees a year since 2019 and plans to continue to do so through 2024, with 2,896 employees living in Santa Fe, statistics provided by the lab show.
Add it all up and there's unprecedented pressure on mid- and high-level apartments.
“Rents are going to continue to climb as employment growth continues and supply stays less than the demand right now,” Eagle said. “Companies realize they can get the same productivity from workers at home. Employees can move to places where they can afford a better quality of life.”
There’s also this: Apartment living has become sexy, said Jen Erixon, a Santa Fe-based senior vice president at Alliant Capital, a Los Angeles affordable housing investor in all 50 states, including properties in Albuquerque and Clovis.
“I believe that one of the biggest changes in the rental market is rental housing is seen as a more acceptable housing choice,” Erixon said. “In previous generations, you had to be a homeowner or you were considered second class. Now it’s being seen as an economically responsible choice.”
Still, it's not easy.
Tara Dayton, 48, is a second-year teacher at Amy Biehl Community School who moved to Santa Fe in March. It took her a while to find a “very expensive and tiny” rental for $1,250. In addition to her school day, she taught summer school, tutored after school every day and sometimes even cleaned homes in Albuquerque to make ends meet.
“I know now that is cheap,” she said of that rent.
She eventually managed to buy a townhome through Homewise.
“It’s not my forever home,” Dayton said. “I still work after school four days a week tutoring. When I was Level 1 pay [for teachers], the check did not cover the short-term rental. As a Level 2 and with my second job, I could pay rent and car payment with one check. And I’m not cleaning homes anymore.”
Just as short-term rentals like Airbnb are taking houses off the market, the new demographic groups now choosing apartment living are crowding out lower-income workers who depend on low-rent apartments.
“Those people in Santa Clara [Calif.] or other markets say: ‘I’m just going to test out Santa Fe. I’m going to rent an apartment for a few months or a year,’ ” Erixon said. “It’s not just Santa Fe. It’s also increasing in Albuquerque. We used to say to get affordable housing you have to ‘drive for quality.’ It’s increasingly difficult in Santa Fe to even drive to quality.”
Nina Zelevansky is on the difficult end of that equation.
Zelevansky, 72, is realizing that in Española, where she said her landlord wants her to move out of her apartment by the end of February. She is disabled and was a psychotherapist until retiring 10 years ago.
“Two years ago, this is where you came if couldn’t afford Santa Fe,” Zelevansky said. “Now even the locals are having trouble finding a place. I’m looking in Chimayó, Taos, Los Alamos. I guess the farthest I’ve looked is Las Vegas. Albuquerque I know nothing about. I don’t know what I’m looking at. I’m terrified, I’ll be honest with you.”
Zelevansky said she has a Section 8 federal low-income assistance housing voucher that allows her a maximum $1,100 for one bedroom and $1,275 for two bedrooms in Santa Fe, with her paying $330.
“Right now all I do is look for places to live,” said Zelevansky, who lived in Santa Fe for 52 years. “I was booted out of Santa Fe three years ago because I couldn’t afford it. My reality is I get Section 8. Santa Fe city probably is completely out of question. Somebody was asking $1,200 for a room.”
