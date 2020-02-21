A Cerrillos Road apartment complex that houses clients of The Life Link says it will no longer accept vouchers the nonprofit uses to aid people transitioning out of homelessness.
Staff members at Casitas De Bella said Bella Asset Management, the site’s Texas-based property owner, made the decision after learning The Life Link tenants had caused significant damage to the property, said a woman who identified herself as the complex's property manager but would not give her name.
She added that vandalism to the units included broken doors, windows and missing items from the furnished apartments. She also said needles had been stuffed down sink drains.
Multiple messages left for Bella Assets Management, based in Richland Hills, Texas, were not returned.
The decision will affect six individuals (or four households), who lived there, said Lara Yoder, The Life Link's housing manager.
Yoder said she is not aware of any tenant causing major damage, adding Casitas De Bella had never given any notice or warning before making its conclusion.
Yoder said Casitas De Bella was one of few low-barrier units in town available to house homeless clients, meaning tenants without high credit scores and a criminal record history could be accepted.
At Casitas De Bella, “We were able to get people in, which is hard, because our HUD-funded [Housing and Urban Development] programs are, for the most, vulnerable and chronically homeless,” Yoder said. "Having a complex with a low barrier is really important for us.”
Without these types of options, she added, “they continue to be homeless.”
Yoder said if the property manager's assessment of damage is true, she wishes someone would have notified her sooner.
“Typically, with property managers, we want to know how we can respond to [any issues] quickly and work to resolve it,” she said.
Housing coordinators with The Life Link said two households were given a 30-day notice that stated they would have to move out before their lease ended on Feb. 29; those individuals have already relocated to another apartment complex. Others, whose leases end later in the year, have not yet been informed of the decision.
Yoder said the news will be difficult on some of the organization's clients.
“People who have been homeless, being threatened of being homeless again, it’s a really hard thing,” she said. “It can cause a downward spiral of everything they’ve been working on.”
Casitas De Bella was “for people who were running out of options,” Yoder agreed, “and a lot of people are running out of options right now.”
