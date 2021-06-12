Many people are experiencing anxiety about returning to the office after working from home for the past year.
Some have even threatened to quit if their boss forces them to go back to their cubicle.
The New Mexican is searching for anxious workers. If you live in Northern New Mexico and would like to share your story, please reach out to Teya Vitu at tvitu@sfnewmexican.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
