Two more advocacy organizations that have been actively involved in this year's midterm elections have received threatening letters with antisemitic symbols, including images defaced with drawings of swastikas and Adolf Hitler.

Friday's report the New Mexico Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, and the Environmental Defense Action Fund had been targeted comes after Conservation Voters New Mexico said last week it contacted the FBI because it had received an envelope with a substance initial testing revealed "contained ingredients of a potent toxin used in terrorist attacks."

No one has been hurt, but the letters are the latest example of politically motivated threats, intimidation and violence, including an attack on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, ahead of Tuesday's elections.

