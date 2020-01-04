Scores of anti-war protests sprang up Saturday in cities across America, including a hastily convened demonstration in Santa Fe in front of the Roundhouse that drew some 100 people.
Demonstrators condemned the Trump administration's killing last week of Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander, and the Trump administration’s decision to send thousands more troops to the Middle East.
Protests also took place in Albuquerque, Taos and Las Vegas, N.M.
In front of the Roundhouse, protesters waved hand-painted posters saying "Stop Endless War," "No War" and "Food and Medicine Not Bombs."
Paul Gibson, co-founder of Retake Our Democracy, helped organize the Santa Fe demonstration. He named Los Alamos National Laboratory as a benefactor of wars, and said more people in New Mexico need to take action.
"We're not going to burn it down," he said, interrupted by a "not yet" from the crowd.
"But we need people who call themselves advocates to start thinking like an organizer," he said, adding that people should invite their friends to the next demonstration planned for Saturday at the Roundhouse.
Gibson led a call to and response from the crowd using lyrics from Edwin Starr's 1970 protest song “War (What Is It Good For?)”
"Absolutely nothing," the crowd shouted back.
After a few more speakers, demonstrators joined hands, chanted "no more war" and then marched to Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail. Some drivers stuck thumbs-up out the window or blared their horns through the intersection.
Five protesters stood in the road chanting as cars drove around them, while others weaved between cars with posters or flashed peace signs.
Through a loudspeaker, a Santa Fe police officer asked them to move to the sidewalk.
"They can do their thing, just not in the middle of the road," he said afterward.
Ken Mayers, an 82-year-old Marine Corps veteran who protests war on Fridays at the corner of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, said: "It's absolutely essential that more Americans take to the streets and stop their government's insanity."
Another demonstrator, Dominique Mazeaud, has protested war throughout her life.
"I was born in ’42 in France. War is in my blood," she said. "We know wars don't win anything."
Elsewhere in the U.S., protests were spearheaded by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, an anti-war coalition, and Code Pink, a women-led anti-war organization.
“Unless the people of the United States rise up and stop it, this war will engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and potentially the gravest consequences,” the coalition said in a statement.
More than 1,000 demonstrators in Washington gathered outside the White House, carrying “No War” signs, Brian Becker, national director of the coalition, said. Others marched in New York City in Times Square, repeatedly chanting “U.S. out of the Middle East.” Crowds also assembled in Indianapolis; Memphis, Tenn.; Miami; and St. Louis.
In Philadelphia, demonstrators outside City Hall carried signs demanding the U.S. stay out of Iraq and avoid war with Iran. In San Francisco, an anti-war rally included chanting, singing and speakers. In downtown Chicago, hundreds of demonstrators stood outside Trump Tower, some with signs that read “Stop bombing Iraq.”
In Seattle, a rally was held at a park next to Pike Place Market. Hundreds of people gathered, including 19-year-old Ethan Cantrell, who held a sign that read “please no more war.”
Cantrell said that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that spanned almost his entire life had been “20 years of pointlessness.”
Aliza Cosgrove, an 18-year-old protester in Seattle, said she would like to see more young people who grew up in the digital age — particularly those who come from privileged backgrounds — demonstrating in public.
“When you go on the internet, you see so many people talking about the world and talking about what’s going on, and they just make jokes or repost something and that’s all they do,” she said. “There’s good in spreading the message on social media, but there’s also direct action in going out and raising your voice.”
This report includes reporting from the New York Times.
