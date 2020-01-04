Scores of anti-war protests sprang up Saturday in cities across America, including a hastily convened demonstration in Santa Fe in front of the Roundhouse that drew around 100 people.
Demonstrators condemned the Trump administration's assassination of a top Iranian general and called for a deescalation with Iran. Protests also were held in Albuquerque, Taos and Las Vegas, N.M.
In front of the Roundhouse, protesters waved hand-painted posters saying "Stop Endless War," "No War" and "Food and Medicine Not Bombs." Paul Gibson, co-founder of Retake Our Democracy, helped organize Santa Fe's demonstration.
He named Los Alamos National Laboratory as a benefactor of wars and said more people in New Mexico need to take action.
"We're not going to burn it down," he said, interrupted by a "not yet" from the crowd.
"But we need people who call themselves advocates to start thinking like an organizer," he said, adding that people should invite their friends to the next demonstration planned for Saturday at the Roundhouse.
Gibson lead a call and response using lyrics from Edwin Starr's 1970 protest song “War (What Is It Good For?)”
"Absolutely nothing," the crowd shouted back.
After a few more speakers, demonstrators joined hands, chanted "No more war" and then marched to Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail. Some drivers stuck thumbs-up out the window or blared their horns through the intersection.
Five protesters stood in the road chanting as cars drove around them, while others weaved between cars with posters or flashed peace signs.
Through a loudspeaker, a Santa Fe police officer asked them to move to the sidewalk.
"They can do their thing, just not in the middle of the road," he said afterward.
Ken Mayers, an 82-year-old Marine Corps veteran who protests war on Fridays at the corner of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive, said: "It's absolutely essential that more Americans take to the streets and stop their government's insanity."
Another demonstrator, Dominique Mazeaud, has protested war throughout her life.
"I was born in ’42 in France. War is in my blood," she said. "We know wars don't win anything."
